Last Call for Canada
it's our 11th hour
Sep 9
don findlay
10
45
Anti-Force Treaty
a pact to abolish the use of force
Sep 2
don findlay
2
6
August 2024
Where is Canada's Donald Trump?
Donald Trump may not be the ideal candidate for the president of the United States but he is certainly a hell of a lot better choice than the tyrannical…
Aug 28
don findlay
3
22
Why Things Stay the Same
It’s only natural to wonder why society allows the corruption that controls it to exist.
Aug 14
don findlay
5
11
Boycott the Ballot
How can average citizens protect themselves and their families from a corrupt political system that is trying to destroy their civil rights and…
Aug 8
don findlay
3
9
July 2024
What Do You Want?
As the earthquake of globalization intensifies, civil societies are collapsing worldwide.
Jul 20
don findlay
5
38
Wake Up Free
Imagine you woke up tomorrow morning and were totally free.
Jul 12
don findlay
2
13
June 2024
Guess the %
What is your best guess of the percentage of people in the following categories?
Jun 25
don findlay
5
18
Creating a New Society
Please start by watching Jake’s insightful discussion of Natural Law solutions to the problems threatening society, then come back here and contribute…
Jun 25
don findlay
3
11
The Financial Power
Why do Freedom Groups continually ignore the root cause of all our problems?
Jun 12
don findlay
4
8
May 2024
The problem is...
no one really believes this.
May 25
don findlay
3
1
Stand Up Now
We either stand up now for morality, or face a cruel and extended mortality.
May 3
don findlay
2
