Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Sep 17

I ponder why accounting for Our energy added in any way is necessary, when that is now an archaic practice...

Why go though convolutions?

With free energy tech, accounting for Our energy added becomes pointless, and automating all necessary work no One wants to do removes the need to incentivize People to do those jobs.

80% and more of Us have jobs that merely move money. With no need for money (energy accounting tokens), plenty of People will be happy to do the creative necessary work, and We all can do what We love to do, fulfilling Our potential rather than finding some way to plug Our energy in somehow to afford to live on Our planet that We own a share of the wealth of.

We have had Our wealth taken from Us and put in Cestui Que Vie "trusts" and We made slaves for the moneyed psychopaths who stole Our wealth to begin with. I would rather see Us all able to access Our wealth, and money ensures We cannot (statistically).

You Are a Multimillionaire (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/you-are-a-multimillionaire

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by don findlay
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 don findlay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture