A Man of Few Words

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/41A Man of Few Wordsjust two words say it bestdon findlayMay 07, 202641Sharewhat more needs to be said?Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGratitudeSubscribeAuthorsdon findlayRecent PostsImagine a WorldApr 28 • don findlayNagging ThoughtsFeb 16 • don findlaySocial OverdraftFeb 10 • don findlayAffordable HousingFeb 8 • don findlayImagiNationFeb 7 • don findlayFixing the Income GapFeb 1 • don findlayProfit & DebtJan 29 • don findlay