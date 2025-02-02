At a Zoom meeting that I attended last Friday it was suggested that politically Canada is now so hopelessly corrupt and unchangeable that it should be dissolved and split up into individual provinces or even new American states. Just toss the idea of Canada and 250 years of history into the trash. In a post-national world we no longer need a national identity or common culture. Corporations and an international cartel of government bureaucrats and NGOs now make the rules and control the destiny of all living things. There are no other options for the people of Canada. The political and justice systems are completely captured and cannot be reformed, so the only solution is to break-up the country and start over again. (gee… isn’t this exactly what the globalists want?)

Talk about throwing the baby out with the bath water! Canada is the best hope for humanity. It has a huge land mass with plenty of room for people to grow. It is rich in natural resources and has an intelligent, industrious workforce. The people are kind and compassionate and have strong family bonds and a good moral character. If the Canadian people could shake their fear and self-doubt and finally stand up for themselves they could build a model country to inspire hope globally.

Here are the most important elements to include in the Charter of a New Society:

1) Individuals occupy the highest level of authority in society. Governments, corporations and organizations must all respect the supremacy of individual sovereignty. All attempts to force or coerce individuals to act against their independent free will shall be illegal.

2) Individuals can lose this supreme authority if they intentionally cause harm to other individuals. Self-defence is the only exception to this rule.

3) Governments have arbitrarily and without legitimate authority usurped the rights of individual citizens. They have expanded their intrusion and control without informing or seeking the consent of the public. The government agenda is largely secret and concealed. New laws, statutes and regulations are often passed into law in omnibus bills, thousands of pages long, that no elected representative has the time or mental capacity to digest and fully understand the implications of therein. The cabinet and privy council formulate many of the new directives which use vague or misleading language to conceal the true intent of the documents. Layers of bureaucrats then interpret and implement these obscure directives while the courts defer to the government’s authority without considering justice at all. In Canada the government’s allegiance and subservience to foreign interests and international ideologies has become frightening. We are seemingly ruled by a puppet and shadow government that no longer has any respect for the natural rights and interests of the citizens that it pretends to serve.

Governments must be brought under the control of individual citizens. Election financing must be publicly funded with strict limits set on total election campaign spending. Television and radio stations, as part of their public responsibilities to maintain their license to operate, must provide an equal voice and visibility to all registered candidates. This air time will be publicly funded and free to all candidates. Newspapers and other media must also provide equal coverage to all candidates. No corporate or institutional funding of political parties shall be allowed and a maximum individual contribution of $100 (in today’s currency) or 2 hours (in labour currency) shall be strictly enforced. Democracy and good government must be free from the influence and corruption of money. All politicians and government bureaucrats shall be personally responsible and liable for the consequences of their actions. No exemptions or immunity shall be permitted, no one is above the Common law. All government employees must swear an oath to serve and protect the public’s best interest. If they break this oath they will be held criminally responsible.

3) Money shall only be created by contributing socially productive labour to society. The people themselves shall create the money supply simply by the act of working. No governments, banks or middlemen shall be involved in the money creation process. Money is simply a worker’s receipt for socially productive labour already contributed to society. When it is spent, it is automatically extinguished. The same receipt cannot be used twice. Money does not re-circulate. All receipts will be denominated in hours but some workers may receive additional paid-time-off benefits if the work that they contribute is highly skilled or dangerous. All hours of work are equal but all hours of work are not compensated at an equal rate. A skilled surgeon may receive 3 hours for each hour worked, 1 hour of actual work time plus 2 additional hours of paid-time-off.

4) The entire nature of employment shall change dramatically. People shall choose for themselves how they wish to contribute to society. They will vote with their talent and skills to create the kind of society they desire. First they look for existing cooperative opportunities to plug into. The most qualified shall fill the existing job vacancies. If none exist, people shall be free to start a new cooperative venture themselves. Everyone will have equal access to a public line of credit which provides an equal opportunity to develop new ideas and enterprises. Citizen votes will decide which activities are genuine socially productive activities. Many currently unpaid activities, like caring for your own children, or getting a post-secondary education, could be reclassified as socially productive activities.

5) Debt-based credit, loans and interest payments will be eliminated entirely. All outstanding debts will be settled at a citizen-determined rate and all lenders’ capital will be fairly reimbursed using public capital. Public capital is a necessary short-term solution to settle private debt-based capital. Once all debt has been settled no further use of public capital will be necessary. All shareholders will be reimbursed at a fair market rate and their shares will then be destroyed. Earnings and income from any source other than personal contributions of socially productive labour will be eliminated.

6) The concept of paid rest can also be used to eliminate the need for profit. If an inventor or innovator discovers a new way to “add value” to a product or service then a paid-rest premium can be added to the receipts of that person’s own labour contributions to the project. Without shareholders demanding a return on their investment such a small profit would be reasonable and socially acceptable.

7) When socially productive work itself creates the receipts that compensate workers there is no longer any need for employers or governments to finance wages and the capital cost of new projects shall plummet. In fact, without debt, interest and profit there will be no difference between government or corporate operations. The size and scope of government could be reduced dramatically and the burden of taxation could finally be lifted.

8) A citizens court shall adjudicate ethical issues and activities which affect the public good. This court shall have the authority to issue cease and desist orders on any environmental, scientific or technological activities that could cause adverse or unexpected consequences to the natural balance and existing fabric of life. Genetic and biological alterations and dangerous unproven technological transformations like artificial intelligence and bio-digital synthesis will first need to be independently verified to be virtually risk-free to the natural world.

These points barely scratch the surface of what a truly free society could become. Canada has been conned and held back from its own greatness by the false belief that it needs foreign investment capital to develop its potential. Once free from the psychosis of the debt-based monetary system, Canada will be unstoppable. It will shine like a beacon of light into a world darkened by centuries of economic abuse and exploitation. By trading honestly, it will attract allies and build support for a new international cooperative order.

Instead of talking about the breakup of Canada, we should be talking about the breakup of the established political and economic systems that are being used against us. Most of Canada’s major problems are ideological in nature. It is what we believe and what we are afraid of that is holding us back. If politics and governments are at the root of our problems then the only sane solution is to change the political landscape by introducing a New Society proposal that speaks openly and honestly enough to become a majority government. The Freedom Convoy showed us that the Canadian Spirit is not dead. We must mobilize it again to achieve our goal of a free and independent Canada.

What I found most disturbing about the Zoom meeting and the presenter’s recommendation calling for the capitulation of Canada is that it came from a university law professor who has unfettered access to the minds of our youth which are already troubled and confused. If treason is now so openly discussed and encouraged in our education system the momentum towards liberty, dignity and even sanity itself is being thwarted. From coast to coast it is time to step up to the plate and organize not just a new political party but an entirely new political and economic framework to rebuild Canada.