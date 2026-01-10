This is a short post in response to a few requests for clarity about how an hour-based voluntary labour exchange would work. People have asked “what will qualify as legitimate socially-productive labour” and “how can we prevent the banks and bad guys from corrupting the system?”

A voluntary labour-based monetary system extends the definition and scope of paid work to include any mutually agreed upon, socially beneficial labour that involves both a giver and a taker. Previously unpaid volunteer work can now be included as legitimate commercial labour. This creates new self-defined career possibilities that are based on individual moral, ethical or spiritual principles rather than just materialistic functionality.

Recognizing and rewarding non-material social contributions on a par with material productivity opens up entirely new reciprocal relationships between individuals and society. When caring for others, cleaning the environment and community projects become paid services, an equal amount of money automatically becomes available to pay for those services. People who create income by caring and sharing can now live as comfortably as workers producing consumable goods and services. Kindness becomes a viable enterprise. Transactions between family members would not qualify.

In a voluntary labour-based monetary system, where prices equal the sum of all time-based input costs, with no imaginary profit values added, there can be no such thing as “too much money”. Prices and available money always match perfectly. Once banks and governments no longer create society’s money supply, an honest public accounting system is possible. Banks can be replaced by public accounting branches which have no money at all. They establish business accounts, record business transactions, provide credit statements and consumer accounting services. They can’t inflate the money supply with debt or run investment schemes against the public. A voluntary labour-based monetary system neuters financial corruption entirely.

In a voluntary labour-based monetary system you vote for the kind of world you want with your life, not with a ballot. The talent and abilities you contribute to society define the future democratically, not some authoritarian government agenda.

Stay focused, stay hopeful and help spread the word. We need to make people aware of the potential for freedom that lies just beyond their current perceptions of “reality”. Life doesn’t have to be this hard.