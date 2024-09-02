Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published what kind of “civilization” does this to its co-inhabitants?

This is an idea that I think is better presented in point form.

Definitions

• harm - an increase in pain, suffering, disability or loss (physical, emotional or material)

• force - an aggressive act of violence, war or invasion used to subvert or coerce a person against their will

Scope

• all physical assaults and the production and/or use of weapons

• all financial, technological, biological, genetic, pharmaceutical or chemical assaults that harm individuals, natural ecosystems, environments, species or cultures

• use of fear, terror or any emotional or psychological forces to cause harm

• applies to international, national, state, provincial, local governments, agencies and institutions

• applies to governments, corporations, not-for-profits, foundations, individuals

Remedies

• anyone found guilty of using or aiding in the use of force shall face immediate shunning from all social groups and supports

• the degree, range and duration of the shunning shall be proportional to the severity of the harms caused

• a tribunal of citizen peers shall determine the appropriate penalties (peer-determined government)

• each locality (municipality, town, village) will decide for themselves what is appropriate

• individuals shall face public criticism and a record of their harm will be registered in a publicly accessible database

• individuals may be restricted from socializing, or even working, for a period of time

• repeat offenders shall face harsher restrictions than first offenders

• businesses, corporations and government agencies shall not be able to provide immunity to their employees

• all cases of harm shall be prosecuted on the same individual level (no special status will be given to anyone)

• minor offences could be settled immediately with apologies and direct personal recompensation

• more serious harms could be penalized through social exclusion for extended periods of time

• national and international violations could be penalized through trade embargos and financial restrictions

• the production or use of weapons of war would draw the most severe sanctions of all

• individual offenders could face corporate dissolution and prohibition from all future business participation

• international cases shall be tried by a tribunal of national peers (peer-determined government) which must include the nation harmed

how "civilized is a society that uses military weapons against its citizens?

Effects

• such serious efforts to curb the use of force in society will change the historical cultural belief that “might is right”

• both emperors and dictators alike will face the full public scorn that greed and self-interest should rightfully incite

• respect for individual rights and differences will flourish as people respond to the freedom to live peacefully

• individuals and families will be able to decide for themselves how to live and what to believe without institutional corruption, media propaganda and financial coercion

• tremendous natural resources will be freed up by ending the wasted production of weapons of crime and war

• the environmental damage caused by harvesting the raw materials necessary to build the killing machines will end

• the tremendous pollution and climate change caused by unleashing the weapons of war and the totally unnecessary waste of resources needed to later rebuild the infrastructures destroyed during the assaults will all disappear

How about it folks. Would this not be the perfect starting point to rebuild our international institutions like the UN, WHO, IMF and NATO? Would this not be a great new foundation for diplomacy and peaceful cooperation? What do you think?

