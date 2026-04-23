Mandatory taxation has to go. Expropriating wealth from taxpayers has to stop. Income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, estate and inheritance taxes, energy taxes,… and 100s more ALL have to end. The government has no legitimate right or authority to steal involuntary payments from the people. Taxpayers subsidize all of the crooked, corrupt and immoral activities of the state which empower war, violence, treason, illegal activities and crimes against Creation.

We have been indoctrinated to believe that, without government, chaos and anarchy would run amuck and destroy our peaceful existence. This is simply an idea designed by those in power to create fear and submission. Every program run by government is carried out by individual workers and private sector companies. We already run society ourselves. We simply allow the government to take credit for it. Our taxes already pay for everything the government does so there would be no extra cost if everything was provided privately. There would however be huge cost savings from eliminating the endless self-serving bureaucracies and agency dictatorships that now control our lives.

Without our implied consent and cooperation the government is powerless. It has used psychological weapons, created by experts and deployed through mass media, to maintain its control. It has built a criminal justice system to protect itself from public liability and responsibility. It believes it is “too big to fail” and it ignores the public’s demand for accountability, fairness and morality.

It is time we showed all levels of government that they are wrong. We don’t need them and we don’t need to be ruled.

Although the transition to voluntary, social relationships may be bumpy at first, we certainly have the capacity to build better private, voluntary social systems to replace any government mandated services. Getting rid of their debt-based money system will liberate the repressed potential of millions of citizens. At first, nothing at all need change. People can still go to work for their current employer and live as they always have. Those who are dependent on government income to survive can continue to receive income from public sources… just not from tax revenues.

Now before you throw your hands up into the air and say this idea is ridiculous ask yourself, “How should basic living expenses be made available to those unable or too old to work?” Is expropriating the working income of others really necessary? Consider that currently, government interest payments exceed all current social income benefits paid directly to individuals. Can you spot any opportunities for a better financial system here?

It is definitely time to take back our lives from the jaws of destruction that our current world leaders are closing around our rights and freedoms. True liberty is in peril and the present political system doesn’t care. The only solution is to defund the government and withdraw our labour from executing their commands. The police and the military need to get on the right side of this battle… on the side of their families, friends and loved ones. On the side of the next generation and a healthy, living planet.

Would you be willing to participate in a movement to abolish mandatory taxation if your involvement required nothing more than registering an anonymous “yes” vote on a securely encrypted web portal? No personal information would be requested. No login or password required. The only data collected and stored would be an IP address and permanent cookie to prevent repeat “yes” submissions from a single individual who might try to inflate the number of positive responses. No advance notice of your support would reach the government. Not until the campaign was launched and you withdrew your tax submissions (and collections if you are an employer or operate as a sales tax collector) could you be identified as one of the millions of participants (and by then tax enforcement would be impossible).

If a sufficient number of people confirm their willingness to participate in a complete tax boycott that would begin on a certain future date, that was done simultaneously by xx million people, then a concrete agenda could be developed cooperatively and communicated via a secure offline portal (ie. not on the internet).

Let’s start here and see if there is any support for this solution. Let me know in the comments below.