As freedom is about to be swallowed up by a global elite of technocrats who have appointed themselves to lead and control all life on Earth, it is only natural to ask:

Is their authority legitimate?

Is the authority of any government legitimate?

Is the power of financial wealth legitimate?

Is theft by taxation or profit legitimate?

Is the use of war and conquest legitimate?

Is the use of violence and force legitimate?

Is any of the foundation of society legitimate?

If the answer to ANY of these questions is no, then now is the time to speak up and resist. Once digital and biometric IDs can track and control every move we make, and CBDCs and stable coins can track and control every purchase we make, and artificial intelligence and robots can supervise what we are allowed to do and maintain the control grid, it will be too late for citizens to do anything about the loss of freedom.

Never before in the history of humanity has the entire Earth been controlled by a single ideology. Many conquerors have tried and vast dynasties have come and gone, but no king, emperor or dictator has come even close to controlling the entire globe. There have always been competing societies and alternative belief systems. All that is about to change. Are you ready to accept a technocratic mono-culture that controls all life on Earth and spans the entire globe? Are you o.k. with your children inheriting that insanity?

Now is the time to not comply and to assert your natural right to live freely, without coercion or force. All that is required is that you extend the same right to everyone else on the planet and agree that, so long as they cause no harm to others, all people have the right to choose what they believe and how to use their property, talent and energy.

Personally I believe that no one has a legitimate right to “own” any of the natural resources that Creation provided for all species to share. No one should be able to profit from using resources or anything else that they did not create entirely on their own. Since everything produced by society is a combination of natural resources and cooperative effort, there is almost nothing that anyone can legitimately claim to have made entirely on their own. Every business or craftsman relies on the efforts of thousands of other people to obtain raw materials, production inputs, utilities, machinery, etc. plus all of the labour of hired workers and contractors who help the project proceed. Changing the concept of ownership to the idea of sharing and usership could preserve and guarantee the same exclusive private usage rights that property owners now enjoy. The only difference would be that people could not exploit other people by selling the property that they use to make a profit.

We’re running out of time. Trump and his posse of technocrats are fast-tracking our digital slavery. RealID, Stable Coins (CBDCs) the unprecedented acceleration of A.I. and robot development, the ubiquitous rollout of biometric surveillance systems and the "internet of things" will complete the coup d’etat of the deep state by this fall or early next year… and most people are still blindly unaware about what is coming. Biometrics and CBDC technology is being added to people’s cell phones without their knowledge or consent through hardware and software upgrades. Everything we rely on is being infested with the technology to control us. They can turn your car off remotely or prevent you from starting it. Same with the internet, same with your money, electricity, utilities. Billions of surveillance cameras are being installed world wide. And now they are even trying to claim ownership of all of nature’s biological and environmental processes and life support systems like photosynthesis. They want to own, tokenize and trade the natural commonwealth shared by every living creature even though they had absolutely no hand in creating it.

The time is now to ask ourselves what should a free society be like? How should it operate? What principles and moral foundation should guide it to ensure balance and stability? How can we avoid repeating the same mistakes that have lead us into the nightmare the world has become? Please share your suggestions for a short list of founding principles in the comments below. It is time to speak up and act.