How can average citizens protect themselves and their families from a corrupt political system that is trying to destroy their civil rights and liberties? In a democracy, if an individual leader or just one party has gone rouge and is harming the public then a presidential impeachment (USA) or a parliamentary vote of non-confidence (Canada) may be used to correct the situation. In some states and provinces, citizens themselves may be allowed to initiate a Recall petition to force a new election.

But what if the whole party system itself has been corrupted and all of the major parties are simply part of a globally organized corporate takeover of national governments and the earth’s natural resources? What if at the same time, all around the globe, information was censored, free speech was outlawed and criticizing the government was criminalized? How could citizens protect themselves then?

Historically, violence is the tool of last resort. Whether local protests, regional civil wars or national and international tantrums, Might determines Right. Victors make the rules and write the history. Only rarely does this method of solving disputes work out well for citizens. Lives are lost, properties are destroyed and everyone suffers. Surely after all this time creating civilizations we can come up with a better alternative than violence to solve our differences.

We are taught that democratic governments represent the “will of the people” and from that it is implied that governments exist to “serve” the interests of the people. But this is often not the case. In constitutional monarchies, parliaments pledge allegiance to the king and queen and serve primarily to protect the interests of the monarchy. Elections are used to justify the authority of the ruling parties by channeling the choices of the people through an official screening system. Money is the primary filter used to strain “impurities” from democracy. Millions of dollars are needed to run a successful election campaign and that kind of money always has political strings attached. Sadly those strings have now woven a democratic strait jacket around parliament and the justice system.

We’ve known for decades that the political party system is corrupt and that government secrecy is out-of-control. But the global push for a New World Order is just batshit crazy. World leaders have lost their minds. They now feel they can justify the murder of 7 billion people to save the planet. The United Nations has clearly laid out the steps to destroy human fertility, the natural food supply, the biological and chemical balance of nature and the genetic integrity of every living species on Earth. They now believe they have the moral right to do whatever they deem is necessary to accomplish their agenda of complete domination of the entire world. They think they are above the law and untouchable. They need to think again.

When a MAJORITY of voters reject the corrupt political system and rigged elections the authority of the government to rule is no longer legitimate. In Canada in 2021 just 55.7% of voting age citizens cast a vote. Only 18% of voting age citizens chose Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party. The coalition that holds the government together (Liberals, NDP and the Bloc) was endorsed by only 32% of all voting age citizens but holds 64.2% of the seats in parliament. In the next election we need to bring the percentage of voting age Canadians who actually cast a vote down to below 50%. This would clearly and peacefully demonstrate that a majority of Canadians no longer trust or support the current political system. Citizens could then demand reforms to ensure our individual and family rights and freedoms.

We could remove the influence of money from politics and government by establishing a responsibility of all major media organizations, as part of their requirements to receive a license to operate, that they provide equal free time advertising during elections and equal opportunities to all candidates to participate in televised political debates. We could set strict spending limits for all political campaigns and prohibit contributions from organizations and corporations. We could make information censorship illegal as well as all treasonous alliances with international organizations or secret societies who are attempting to overthrow national sovereignty to establish a one world government.

We need to organize to ensure that a strong majority of eligible voters reject the next election and refuse to vote. This will signal the beginning of the review of our Constitutional rights and establish the authority of the people to decide for themselves how they live their lives. We don’t need their permission to govern ourselves, but they need ours… that’s why they invented elections. Please stand up for your God-given natural rights before these psychopaths completely destroy us. Reject the next election and don’t vote. Instead, form a community of free thinkers and start working on what you want the new Constitution to say.

Spread the word and join the fight. I’ve started a web site, but there’s not much on it yet. It needs community development. Check it out https://BoycottTheBallot.com