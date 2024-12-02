

I want to take a minute to create an analogy that may help to explain what effects the truth media is having on society. Imagine a starting point pre-covid19, pre-911, pre-2008 bailouts and pre-everything else that exposed how deep the corruption in our institutions runs… call it the street level of innocent naivete´. At this level pretty much everyone trusted that our governments and institutions were working to better the quality of life of all citizens. Sure there were some bad apples who put their own self-interest before the public good, but they were few and far between and they were quickly caught and punished. The public had faith and trusted the media, the universities, the scientists and all of their favourite celebrities.

Then the truth bombs started falling. Investigative journalists crawled into the media cracks and down the rabbit holes and fired missiles into the minds of the public. Initially most were called crackpots and were ridiculed and dismissed as being conspiracy theorists. If what they reported threatened to catch any significant amount of public attention it was censored to protect public safety and national security. As more and more truth slipped past the censors and was fired into the public realm the fallout was shocking and disturbing. Investigative committees and new bureaucracies, pretending to be impartial and just, were established to cover-up the truth. The public trust must be maintained at all cost and government deficits began to soar.

As more people started to wake up and the investigations expanded, more lies and even patterns of lies were exposed and the missiles of truth started raining down continuously. As more of the public began questioning reality, the brutality of the censorship and cover-ups became extreme. We have now reached a point where no freedoms or rights are inalienable any more. Government permissions grant privileges not rights and they can be withdrawn anytime the government so desires. The powers that be are getting frightened and are acting recklessly to conceal their own guilt causing a proliferation of new truth missiles.

As the daily missiles rain down in greater numbers on social media, many people have been building underground shelters to survive. Some are set up to protect writers from arrest. Some focus on preparing for the collapse of society and on stockpiling survival resources. The problem with these shelters is that they are underground fortresses that don’t have any exits or pathways to a better world. They are cutoff from the natural resources and abundance of the earth. They are very nearly coffins, already underground, that attempt to avoid the problems at street level. From these sanctuaries even more truth bombs are launched in order to “wake up” the still sleeping sheep who continue to graze on self-interest and ignorance.

The problem is that as more people wake up and run for cover, the shelters become overcrowded with frightened, angry people and there are no exits to a better world. As the density of people inside these shelters grows, the opportunities to reach a common consensus on what type of world the exits should lead to diminish. The collective energies remain negative and actually feed the evil that is pursuing them. The street level authorities wait patiently for the public frustration to boil into violence so that they can justify the totalitarian clampdown that they have so carefully planned.

The point of this analogy is to encourage the building of exits from the shelters NOW. No single vision of a better world will please everybody. Putting all of our hopes (eggs) into one solution (basket) would be idiotic as it would limit our possibilities. We need many different ideas and visions shared among many different groups of like-minded people, all focused on building exits out of the shelters. Some will be more popular than others, some will succeed and others will fail, but we have to start digging in to solutions. Once you are personally awake and realize how deep the history of corruption is there is absolutely no benefit to continue wasting your time documenting additional details. Waking up more people will simply continue to overcrowd the shelters unless the exits have been built. Once the exits are open, the positive karma of the new world will radiate out to people who will feel the magnet of hope and happiness inviting them in.

So lets stop wallowing in the feces of corruption and truth bombing the public with negativity. Instead, lets refocus our energy and efforts and start building the positive consensus needed to build the exits to a better world.

Here are a few examples of people who are offering inspiring alternative visions of how a new society might look:

and here’s a relevant comment that I added to Shema Satya’s wonderful post above…

I love your positive encouragement to envision the unlimited possibilities for personal development and creative, spiritual, moral expansion BUT to get there we will first have to deal with the chains of the current debt-based, profit-driven mentality that enslaves us.

Automation and super-human robots could create abundance for all IF it was allowed by the owners of the resources and production assets. However, even if such abundance was permitted, there still remains the thorny issue of distribution of all that productivity. As long as the current cartel of billionaires can claim to OWN the earth's resources and almost everything we produce, then the general public will continue to be disrespected as "useless eaters" and unworthy consumers.

Previous technological revolutions like the steam age, the industrial age and the computer age did nothing to help liberate workers. They introduced all kinds of new gadgets that raised the standard of living for anyone who could afford to buy them, but they were developed merely because they delivered profits and increased the wealth of a tiny few capitalists. All of the previous ages displaced workers as efficient machines out-produced human labour. Most people were hustled into wholesale and retail distribution jobs and were paid just enough to keep them needing to work. This time around, the retail sector will be automated too and the elite simply won't need us anymore.

So the question of distribution arises in part because too few people will have the money needed to buy the production and in part because most people will fight about who is worthy of receiving the production. If working ourselves to death no longer represents the primary way to distribute the right to consume, what shall replace it. Most basic income proposals that I've seen reek of charity and dependency. They are merely nanny-state control schemes that disrespect the value of an individual's life and god given worth.

For the bright future that you seek, we must disable the corrupt monetary, economic ownership system that denies us our unlimited true value. That starts by discarding our own internal poisoned and corrosive beliefs, attitudes and values that have been programmed into us since our birth. Money should never be brought into existence as debt. Profit is not the best way to motivate people to be productive. Competition is anti-social, cooperation is entirely social. No government, corporation or organization should be granted any authority that exceeds the authority of individual citizens. No one should be above the common birthright laws of Creation.

Yes there is a lot to talk about and we all have a lot of soul searching to do. This monster is fast approaching and we better be united on what we want. I've been wrestling with these questions for over 40 years and I share a lot of good ideas on my websites. They should help get you thinking outside the box.

https://monetaryReform.com - how we got into the monetary & economic traps

https://financialParty.com - how we can get out of them and realize our full potential

https://localRisistance.org - how we can unite locally and protect ourselves from government overreach