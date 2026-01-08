“Relax, there is nothing wrong…”

“Someone will save us…”

“There is nothing we can do…”

omg… where’s the can of BS repellent!

There is something really really wrong, no one is coming to save us and as these videos show, there is plenty we can do to defend our liberty and build alternatives.

Please circulate these videos to help create public awareness while we still have access to the internet. We are running out of time to organize local resistance and to secure survival resources. But before we try to design solutions we need to understand the fundamental problems that enabled the bureaucrats to enslave us in their fantasy.

I’ve been busy making videos in the hopes that people will find them more interesting than reading. I tried to keep them short, concise and easy to understand. I’ve posted these videos on YouTube, Odysee and TwitX. Please repost them on all your social media sites. Just click the pictures to watch the videos. Thank-you.

The Great Reset: This video explains how the technocrats used Covid as a cover for their launch of the New World Order. It identifies the main tool they use to keep us helpless and dependent and gives a clear explanation of the way to liberate ourselves.

hOur Money: Break out of the cage of debt-based money that forces all of us to submit our productivity to the money lenders and most profitable corporations. Start your New Years Revolution by watching this entire video to discover a way out of the cage, then visit the Financial Party (party as in celebration, not political) website.

Income Part 1: This 3-part series gets into the nitty gritty of how an hour-based labour system could work. It is just my personal suggestion, submitted as a starting point for a serious community discussion. An hour-based system could be started locally as an add-on to the mainstream economy. Pricing in hours would save dollars for necessary external inputs. Currently unrewarded, but socially valuable contributions, could create new hour-based income for local trades. When productivity itself creates new money, there is no end to what we can do together.

Income Part 2: This is the 2nd part of the 3-part series.

Income Part 3: This is the final part of the 3-part series.

Public Credit: This video explains a better alternative to debt-based money, lending and financing. This solution enables people to reclaim their own productivity and to trade it fairly with others in a socially and morally liberated marketplace.

Public Capital: This is how to solve unemployment and under-employment permanently. It will empower individual sovereignty and the freedom to choose the type of lifestyle and social values that are important to you.

Employment: Clear your mind and liberate your potential from the chains of debt capital and the need for other people's money and their permission to self-actuate. Lead yourself to a more fulfilling future.

Education: Education is an asset that enriches the potential of our entire society, not just the individual student. Education is hard work and deserves to be treated like all other work and generate income for the student. This video shows how to break through the debt-slavery that is currently being used to entrap, control and indoctrinate students

Usership: Usership is an entirely new radical way of thinking about ownership. Ownership traps us in a artificial duality between government/state ownership (Communism, Fascism, etc.) and individual/private ownership (which doesn't really even exist with taxes, debt and property repossession and confiscation). Usership creates a third option that frees us from the burden and expense of ownership but gives us exactly the same rights of exclusive, private usage in an even more secure and inviolable manner.

Local Resistance: Local Resistance is a free search tool to help individuals locate and connect locally to others in their community who are concerned about government overreach and the loss of personal freedom. There is no organization or group behind it and it has no hidden agendas or ideologies. It was created during Covid by one concerned citizen’s need to reach out to others.

Boycott the Ballot: When a majority of people stop voting, governments will no longer be able to claim any legitimate authority. Voting implies that you consent to their right to govern. Mass non-compliance is the only peaceful way to obtain liberty.