Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S Terry's avatar
S Terry
Jan 8

Thank you for your excellent insights and guidance, Don. "I Do Not Consent" is our mantra, as we take responsibility by conscious awareness of who and what we really are as creators of our world. "What we are conscious of will constitute our experience." LOVE - Life's Omnipotent Verities Eternal is what we are in essence.

Reply
Share
1 reply by don findlay
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Jan 8

Though I do not agree that We should be accounting for everyOne's energy added in any way, having free energy tech to obsolete the point, still, any alternative ideas are a boon, and I will share.

This ties in with the things the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are planning for Humanity:

The Sandy Hook of Digital ID (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-sandy-hook-of-digital-id

Reply
Share
2 replies by don findlay and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 don findlay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture