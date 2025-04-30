Somebody please pinch me and wake me up. I’m tired of living in this nightmare. I can’t believe that Canadian voters returned the Liberals to power. I can’t believe that over 8.5 million voters chose a globalist banker to run the country. Did they not even glance inside his book to see the New World Order that he will lead us into? Are the election results even real? Is it possible that Canadians are so gullible and brainwashed by the government-regulated mainstream media that they can no longer comprehend reality or see the truth?

I am in shock… and will be going silent until I have a chance to recover and re-evaluate whether the effort to spread new ideas and reach people is worth the risk.