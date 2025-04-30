Somebody please pinch me and wake me up. I’m tired of living in this nightmare. I can’t believe that Canadian voters returned the Liberals to power. I can’t believe that over 8.5 million voters chose a globalist banker to run the country. Did they not even glance inside his book to see the New World Order that he will lead us into? Are the election results even real? Is it possible that Canadians are so gullible and brainwashed by the government-regulated mainstream media that they can no longer comprehend reality or see the truth?
I am in shock… and will be going silent until I have a chance to recover and re-evaluate whether the effort to spread new ideas and reach people is worth the risk.
I really feel for you Don, you're having a crack. Based on how this world wide farce has been going I think the fix was on or your fellow Canadians are just a bunch of dunces. We are having our National "election" this Saturday & I have zero faith in our corrupt system. Underground movements will come back in vogue if this crap keeps going on. All the best mate & stay in touch.👍🇦🇺🦘
Yes, everything you said. The Globalist Bankers are just blatantly taking over. They aren't counting votes - they CONTROL the voting machines. Why haven't Canadians risen up against the Tyranny yet, like Americans are about to do. Maybe we'll pop north and help you out when we get rolling.