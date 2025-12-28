Imagine if society tracked productivity and resources solely by using a chain of custody. From initial producer to final end user, resource inputs would be transferred without any payments at all along the entire supply chain. The ownership of resources used would not enter in to it at all. Chain members would simply be temporary custodians of value. Imagine product values were measured in labour hours which accumulated as goods moved along a supply chain. Imagine that payments only started when final products were actually consumed and that consumers only paid depreciation costs at the actual rate that their own usage caused.

The rationale for such a system is simple. All natural resources were supplied by Creation, humans did not create any of them. Creation provided them for every species on Earth to use and enjoy for free. Humans have no right to price natural resources. The costs involved to access and refine resources would be legitimate if imaginary values were excluded from the process. The most honest way to measure processing costs is by using the number of hours required for each step along a production chain. Consider this example:

Your dining room table began as trees in a forest. Creation provided the trees for free. A lumberjack had to extract the trees and send them to a mill. The lumberjack’s own labour time is a legitimate cost. Any depreciation of his tools and machinery is a legitimate cost. The value of any supplies like gasoline that were consumed during the harvesting are also legitimate costs. The value of all of these inputs can also be measured by the time it took to produce them. All of the production costs of the tool manufacturers and the oil & gas suppliers can be measured in hours, as the cumulative total of hours involved in their own supply chains. Once all of the lumberjack’s input costs and his own labour hours are added together the price of his trees is established automatically. No imaginary, subjective “value added” inflates the price.

The same considerations and calculations are applied at the planning mill where the trees are converted into lumber. A similar set of input costs that include all external inputs and all internal operating costs like labour hours and actual asset depreciation determine the total accumulated values or selling price. Value calculations continue to accumulate as the lumber moves to distributors and retailers and reaches the furniture manufacturer. He adds his costs to the total and sends the finished product off again to more distributors and retailers. Finally an end user purchases the product and the chain of credit that passes from one supplier to the next as goods are transferred is fully eliminated by the consumer’s payment.

The products moving along a production chain are being made, not consumed. There is no reason to pay for any of them. Their value is being enhanced through refinement, not diminished by consumption. Each of the suppliers along the chain is simply a temporary custodian of the resources that are becoming a finished product. Only the end user, the actual consumer, needs to pay the cost of consumption which should be based on the real rate of depreciation caused by the user of the product. It is unnecessary and ridiculous to pay for a major asset that is designed to last for 100 years or more (like a well-made house) all at once, upfront before acquiring the right to “own” or use it. This is merely an evil technique of our current economic system that intentionally creates a perpetual need for debt in order to transfer wealth endlessly to an unproductive class of parasites of lenders and financial manipulators.

Consider how a chain of custody model would affect the economy. Businesses would no longer need a fortune in upfront capital to get started. There would also be no operating costs to pay. Products that they produced would simply pass through their facilities without payments of any kind. Credits for internal labour hours would generate an amount of new money for workers that was exactly equal to prices of the goods and services that they produce. All operating costs would merely be accounting entries that are passed along to the next custodian of values in the supply chain. Workers and management would be rewarded fairly and automatically for their productive hours. Investors, shareholders and other speculative parasites would no longer be necessary. Local individual enterprises, free at last from the chains of debt, would flourish and thrive.

Combine this simple idea with the concepts of public credit and usership that I have described previously and a new world of freedom can be built almost overnight. All it takes is a commitment to change and change we must before the insanity of the technocrats imprisons us forever in their godless make-believe world of global servitude.