Gratitude

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Dale's avatar
Dale
Aug 7

Great article!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Aug 6

Well, You know My take. "Debt-based" is just another layer added to the levels of accounting for Our energy added into a system. All such accounting either will allow psychopaths to get to the top, or... It's pointless to worry about. Why worry about money if We all can live richly? Or does Your idea not have that as what happens?

I struggle to grasp the point of what You propose, I humbly admit. When such accounting for Our energy added is archaic and all.

Anyway, though My heath is bad and I struggle for energy, I managed to put out another piece today...

A Solution to Depressions, Great or Otherwise, Part 2 (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-solution-to-depressions-great-or-ae8

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