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In the infinite hostility of outer space, there lies an exception. A miracle planet. A cradle of life, with unlimited potential. But greed and ambition have raged like a plague, and an insatiable lust for power and control now threatens to extinguish all natural life on the planet. Life doesn’t have to be this hard. All of society’s problems are man-made. History has been hijacked by a psycho-pathetic elite of self-infatuated children. Our economic and money systems have been used for centuries to capture public creativity and talent and to steal our collective productivity. We don’t have to accept and obey our leaders. We don’t have to merge our lives with the dominant culture.

Debt-based money is the primary control mechanism that captures and controls us. Upfront financing encumbers assets with liabilities before they are even created. Demanding upfront payment of the entire depreciation cost of expensive capital assets like homes and vehicles, from average-income workers whose savings can’t possibly cover the cost, creates a perpetual need for debt which only benefits lenders. Likewise, adding profit, an imaginary subjective amount to the cost of everything, which was never paid out in external costs to the marketplace, leaves workers short of the asking price for the goods and services that they produced while working. This too creates a need for debt which is a complimentary source of imaginary new money. Profit and debt are two sides of the same coin, the same trap, that no one is allowed to talk about.

This video describes a way out of the debt money game that has been played against us, virtually unchanged, for centuries. Debt has created a financial tipping point, and technological progress has created an environmental tipping point. Civil society is about to self-destruct. We must stop wasting our intelligence and squandering the gifts of Creation, our human and natural resources. Here is how we can do it.

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The purpose of money should be to facilitate a fair trade of the time and energy that it takes to produce goods and services and operate a society. Since natural resources are provided by Creation for free, labour time is the only real cost of everything produced. All of the other input and operating costs of production are really just bundles of labour and natural resources that are traded in a particular shape or form.

New money is necessary to represent the value of new assets each time they are created. As assets are used and wear out, a portion of the money created to represent their value must be extinguished. In this way, the money available for consumption always matches the remaining asset value exactly.

Productivity itself creates new money instantly. Producers don’t need to wait for sales to generate income. The time spent working rewards workers instantly. Employers don’t need upfront cash for payrolls. Work itself pays workers for working. Banks, government and corporations no longer create new money or credit. Only workers do. Money does not recirculate. Once it is spent on final consumption it is extinguished. Businesses cannot re-spend the labour credits of others that are extinguished by sales. Upon approval of their business plan at a local credit office, each business is given a commercial line-of-credit account to record and manage their trade transactions. A credit limit is set to ensure no one is scamming the system.

Consider this example. A lumberjack is cutting trees and collecting logs. The trees are provided freely by Creation so there is no raw material cost. The only costs are the lumberjack’s own labour hours, his fuel and a small depreciation cost for his equipment. At the end of each day, the lumberjack reports his hours to his local credit bank and his commercial line-of-credit is adjusted. The amount available to spend increases immediately. He does not have to wait until he sells his logs for income. The value and price of his logs equals his costs. No mark-up or profit is added to the price.

So to recap, the natural resources are free, the lumberjack has been paid and his operating expenses and equipment depreciation costs have been added to the price of the logs. Since the lumberjack has already been paid for producing the logs, he has no legitimate claim of ownership for the logs which were originally created by nature. The lumberjack is merely the custodian of a public good that was created by nature for all to enjoy.

At a planing mill the logs are converted into lumber. The logs are transformed at the mill, not consumed, so their value is not depreciated. The price of the logs is added to the mill’s custodial line-of-credit and subtracted from the lumberjack’s. The mill requires no upfront money to acquire the logs. The transfer is an accounting transaction only, and the mill is now the custodian of the logs.

Like the lumberjack, the workers at the mill earn the hours they work each day instantly as income. New credits are created and added to their bank accounts and no upfront cash is needed to pay them. The miller adds his own company’s labour costs to the price of the logs plus his overhead, depreciation and operating costs. Like the lumberjack, the miller as no legitimate claim of ownership for the wood which was originally created by nature.

All of the miller’s costs have been added to the custodial line-of-credit when the lumber is transferred to the lumber retailer. Again no upfront cash is required. The value received by the retailer is simply added to his custodial line-of-credit while the miller’s outstanding credit balance is reduced by an equal amount.

The lumber retailer provides a distribution service for the product. No consumption or depreciation in value occurs. The retailer adds his own costs to the price of the lumber and sets the final retail selling price. The retailer has 2 types of customers. Businesses and consumers. Lumber transferred to another business to be used as a component in the creation of a new product or service is recorded using a cashless, commercial, line-of-credit just like the lumberjack or the mill. A construction company would need no upfront cash to order materials or pay for asset transfers of production inputs. Custodial lines-of-credit would simply be adjusted.

End-users who actually consume lumber for their own purposes must pay upfront for the wood they use. If their consumer credit account is insufficient to pay the full price then the transaction will not be completed. There are no longer consumer lines-of-credit to fuel personal consumption of most items. Consumers can only spend income they already earned by working and contributing to society.

The only exception to this involves the transfer and use of major assets like homes and vehicles. Major consumer assets are financed using the depreciation rate specified by the asset producer. For example, a house designed and built to last 100 years would be depreciated at the rate of twelve hundred equal monthly payments. Vehicles and expensive equipment built to last 20 years would be paid for in 240 equal payments. No debt or interest would be involved. End-users would simply pay the actual asset depreciation cost that their usage caused.

Every day items that are fully consumed in less than a year like food, and inexpensive items that cost less than 100 hours like clothing, houseware and most furniture and appliances would be priced at 100% of their full cost.

Items used by many people simultaneously like live performances and events, books, audio and video recordings would use adjustment pricing that continuously divides total cost by the number of simultaneous users and adjusts individual prices accordingly.

For example, the cost of seats at a concert or hockey game would decrease as more people buy tickets. No one would be charged until the final number of attendees was determined. People could monitor the seat cost in real time and buy-in or cancel purchases anytime before the actual performance time. All people would pay the same price for their seat regardless of when they bought-in, and no one would be charged until the event actually began. Higher pricing for premium seat locations could still be calculated and applied.

It is difficult to predict how much the price of almost everything people purchase will drop. Corporate costs are dark trade secrets protected by intellectual property rights and patents. Once you understand how costs along the chains of profit and debt compound and bind prices to ridiculous calculations of value, you will feel the sucker punch of economic stupidity. We’ve been had for generations, our minds clouded by false beliefs, purposefully programmed to keep us dependent and weak while the rich grow ever more powerful.

Its time to break the spell they have cast and burst the illusions they create to divert our attention. They have no legitimate authority to rule over us or make laws that bind us in financial servitude. We already run the economy and produce everything made. We don’t need the rich or government to live, but without us they have nothing but debt.

Spread the news of this video far and wide and watch the other videos in this series that describe specific strategies to break free from their grip. They are tightening the screws on us and the end of the free world is near. Will you go quietly into the darkness, or light a lamp to lead others to a better world?

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