Gratitude

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Katrina
9h

wouldn't it be wonderful if people did not fall prey to 'group think'? As long as the mainstream media has a hold on the population, the globalists will succeed. I do think that eventually what you propose will come to fruition but not until far more people have lost everything will they wake up. Heartbreaking when we know it is the people that built this country...not the globalist dictators that own everything we produce...

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