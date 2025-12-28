This is probably the most important, and least understood, economic component of our financial operating system. It is somewhat difficult to present it simply and clearly enough that most people can understand it. I have tried in previous posts to explain it but I fear I failed to successfully convey the significance of this economic trick.

To respond to a comment, I have reformulated and simplified my explanation of the cumulative effect of embedded profits on final prices. I hope and pray that this new presentation will convey the profound importance of this dominant fallacy that is driving society to economic ruin. Just because profit can raise an individual’s income and personal spending level, it doesn’t mean that that person is better off financially.

Why? …because if the cumulative effect of producer profits, that are embedded into all prices as products move along a network of supply chains, raises overall prices by an amount that is greater than an individual’s gain from his private profit revenues, then the individual would actually be able to buy more stuff if profits were removed from the system. Only the very, very rich and the unproductive financial parasites who live on profits alone benefit from this scam.

Here’s how it works…

Oh yes, and by the way, these embedded profits are the true source of inflation in the economy. Every price increase, when traced to its point of origin, connects to a greedy entrepreneur who just increased his profit in order to get a little further ahead.

