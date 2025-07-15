Never mind what you think you know about debt. Put aside the details that you have been taught to believe and take a step back to look at the big picture of what debt really is. Debt is like the evil midwife of productivity. Debt brings new assets into this world as liabilities and adds a private tax to everything made. Debt converts all human productivity into an obligation to repay and transfers the ultimate ownership of these assets to the creators of debt..

Consider this example. A team of tradesmen pool their talent and energy to build a new housing development. Useful existing physical resources and raw materials are transformed into individual family homes. Upon completion, a neighbourhood of wonderful, brand new assets has been created.

Give me one good reason why debt should usurp the asset value of these assets. Why should the cost of owning and using these homes be any higher than the value of the inputs used to create them? And why should users pay for the consumption of these assets any faster than the actual rate of depreciation that occurs from using them? If money is meant to represent the value of all existing assets, why should people surrender their money faster than their consumption rate?

The number one excuse that people give for this deception is “supplier inputs and government fees must be paid upfront before the project is completed so that accounts can be settled and workers can get paid”. This is absolutely not true. It is entirely possible to restructure our financial and economic system in a way that eliminates the private tax of debt interest. The only reason that things remain the way they are is because it serves the interest of the money lenders. The entire monetary system has gone rouge. Distortions, leveraging and deceptions have inflated and deformed values so that they are no longer tied to real physical assets. Value has become a subjective fantasy, and true cost a hidden lie. Until money is permanently anchored to real value there is no escape from the debt trap.

One simple change in our economic thinking could free society from debt and usury forever. Remove the power to create money and credit from all governments and credit institutions and empower citizens themselves to create the money supply each time they contribute their productivity to society. Workers should be automatically and immediately fully paid by the act of working itself. Salary or wage credits should appear in the public blockchain instantly once they have been verified and confirmed. This method of money creation eliminates the need for employers to have sufficient money upfront to pay workers.

Similarly, if raw materials and production components simply move between trade suppliers without the need for upfront payment or money exchange (being instead simple accounting transfers) then again the need for upfront borrowing would disappear. Credit would automatically flow, without duplication, between trade partners all along the production chain. As transfers occur, shipper credit balances would be reduced, receiver credit balances would rise. Sales to final consumers would eliminate producer credits accordingly.

To fully understand the economic hoax that rigs the game of life against the interests of regular citizens consider this. We are in a game of poker and the house controls 3 of the 4 aces. Profit, interest and taxation are the 3 aces that control money and finance and support the existing power control grid. Through effective propaganda and programming workers have been conned into not using their own 4th ace to defend themselves. Most willingly submit to the self-proclaimed authority of the game controllers and add their ace to the hand of their masters. We are being played folks and there is no way out without disassembling our monetary and economic cage. Our ace is the trump card and we better start using it before CBDCs and the corrupted blockchain is used to finish us off.