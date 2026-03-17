Finally, a debt-free economy… explained using the K.I.S.S. rule

(click on the photo for the video version of this post)

Part One: Debt-free Money

• all money is created by workers, not governments, not banks, not corporations.

• new money is created every time new socially beneficial work is performed.

• money is merely a receipt for the time workers spend on socially productive activities.

• the value of money is measured in hours, not dollars, not gold or silver.

• the amount of money created in society always matches the amount of productive labour performed exactly.

• when people spend the money that their previous work created it is extinguished, money does not re-circulate.

• the only way to get more money is to do more socially beneficial work.

• incomes are not all equal for each hour worked.

• workers performing extremely difficult, highly skilled or dangerous work generate additional “Rest Hours”.

• all receipts for worker’s socially productive labour are recorded in consumer credit accounts at commercial banks.



Part Two: Debt-free Economy

• money is not necessary to acquire or transfer assets between producers.

• businesses are merely custodians of the assets that their workers produce.

• businesses take custody of the assets they order for their production, but they don’t own them.

• business-to-business transfers operate on a custodial line-of-credit.

• when business A ships an asset to business B, the credit balance in business A’s account goes down.

• when business B receives an asset from business A, the credit balance in business B’s account goes up.

• all businesses have a custodial credit limit that they cannot exceed.

• business transfers and custodial credit accounts are monitored and managed at commercial banks.



Part Three: Consumption

• money is extinguished as asset values depreciate.

• durable assets depreciate slowly and are less expensive to use.

• better built homes and longer lasting equipment become more affordable than inferior products.

• major assets like houses, vehicles, equipment don’t have to be paid in full upfront before usership even begins.

• consumers only pay depreciation costs at the actual rate they wear an asset out.

• if their annual use of a house or apartment amounts to only 1% of it’s durability rating then they only pay 1% of it’s original value per year, without the need for upfront financing, mortgage debt or interest costs.

• instant consumables like food, gas, utilities, entertainment, etc. are depreciated 100% at the point of sale.

• when businesses sell goods & services to consumers their custodial credit balance is reduced by the value of the sale.

• when consumers buy goods & services from businesses their spendable credit balance is reduced by the value of the sale.



Part Four: Put it All Together

• citizens create the money supply by choosing to do productive work for society.

• businesses don’t need money upfront to pay workers because the work itself creates the receipts.

• businesses don’t need money upfront to purchase supplies and equipment from other businesses because all businesses are just custodians, not owners, of the assets produced by workers and they operate on a custodial line of credit.

• without the need for upfront financing, anyone with a sound business plan can start a new business venture.

• access to startup capital is no longer a barrier to independent enterprise and self-actualization.

• when money is based on time it is easy to tell if someone is trying to cheat the system.

• there are only 24 hours per day, 8,760 hours per year, the value of all business to business transfers are recorded, and work hours are all recorded individually, so a business audit could quickly detect a scam.

• the price of all goods and services would simply be the sum of all input & labour costs, no debt or interest costs, no imaginary value added or subjective profit.

• for the first time in history a truly free market would be possible where open competition on a level playing field would create a stable, honest, inflation-free economy that distributed productivity fairly and equitably to all workers.

Let’s do it!