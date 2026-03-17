Gratitude

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LittleBelle's avatar
LittleBelle
1d

Glad to see you are writing! We the people definitely have the skills and I think government has outlived its usefulness- the politicians are in it for themselves.

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3 replies by don findlay and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

Or... (You knew I would be here with My view. LOL!) We could obsolete the foundational function of "money" - accounting for Our energy added into a system - and stop worrying about money.

Cast the needed work no One wants to do onto automation, and free Us to do what We love to do that helps the most.

With Your setup, given that presently 80% of Us do nothing more than move the present versions of money around... What will happen to all those People? Will They still be cashiers, salesPeople, insurance, debt collecting, tax collecting, accountants, bankers...? And if not, what will They do?

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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6 replies by don findlay and others
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