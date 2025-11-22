Gratitude

Amaterasu Solar
1d

I spend My time aiming to inform and motivate. As best I can, over the web. Haha! But You're right. Most People are too fearful, and I hope They learn to cast the fear away!

rrodynmac
1d

Well written Don, thank you.

I only have a phone for emergencies-if I’m out, or if our landline is not working which is often! (I wonder why-NOT!)

I’m going to purchase a faraday bag for it, I suggest everyone does the same if they want a phone just for emergencies. If not-you were warned! (I do live in a very rural area of Australia-but interestingly, there are enough communication towers around to let mobile phones and internet work, although the roads are shit.)

And if anyone drives an electric car-if they malfunction you can be trapped in them, and they catch fire easily-I’m sure everyone knows this.

One problem in all newer cars, I think I read made after 2010, is the inward facing cameras. Does anyone know how to locate them?

