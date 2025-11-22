- your mind has been poisoned by a continuous barrage of horror stories and terrifying images designed to disempower you and make you dependent on a government protection racket

- propaganda creates fear and a desire to avoid the truth and to seek shelter & diversions from “reality”

- entertainment and organized events provide the escape routes

- most people rely almost totally on others & external sources for information… tv, radio, movies, print & social media, internet videos, teachers, family & friends, flyers, ads, salesmen & marketing information

- public opinion can be shaped and controlled this way, “reality” can be defined

- conspiracy theories can be discredited, dissent can be criminalized

- moral obligations and mandatory behaviours can be imposed

- most people are passive, dependent and gullible, waiting for someone else to make life better

- most people blame problems on others rather than taking personal responsibility for their own actions

- most people prefer entertainment over investigative exploration but entertainment is an addiction that can destroy your motivation and prevent your personal fulfillment

- most people rely on second & third hand interpretations of news & info instead of living a real-time reality

- as a result they are saturated with fear, distrust, intolerance and hate

- they disengage and shut down spiritually and ignore their own talent & potential

- they seek distractions to escape from the violent “reality” conveyed to them by others

- it’s easier to bitch & complain and do nothing than it is to get proactive and defend yourself

- so people wallow in despair and remain isolated and powerless while the architects of evil continue on with their plans for our destruction

- turn off the emotional porn of the news media and the endless psychological assault of advertising & and the latest Hollywood fantasies

- real life is not a spectator sport, it’s an action event that you star in… don’t just watch other people’s lives on television, Youtube or Netflicks… take the lead role in a script of your own

- focus on positive change and seek out first-hand opportunities to take action and build solutions with decent people who really care

- shut off the t.v., the primary tool used to brainwash the public and sterilize personal creativity

- reclaim the time you waste following & debating the latest shocking news feeds and disempowering predictions on social media

- leave your cell phone in a drawer and rediscover face-to-face communications, which can’t be censored or hacked… real hugs are way more satisfying than emojis