Decontaminate Your Mind
short and to the point
- your mind has been poisoned by a continuous barrage of horror stories and terrifying images designed to disempower you and make you dependent on a government protection racket
- propaganda creates fear and a desire to avoid the truth and to seek shelter & diversions from “reality”
- entertainment and organized events provide the escape routes
- most people rely almost totally on others & external sources for information… tv, radio, movies, print & social media, internet videos, teachers, family & friends, flyers, ads, salesmen & marketing information
- public opinion can be shaped and controlled this way, “reality” can be defined
- conspiracy theories can be discredited, dissent can be criminalized
- moral obligations and mandatory behaviours can be imposed
- most people are passive, dependent and gullible, waiting for someone else to make life better
- most people blame problems on others rather than taking personal responsibility for their own actions
- most people prefer entertainment over investigative exploration but entertainment is an addiction that can destroy your motivation and prevent your personal fulfillment
- most people rely on second & third hand interpretations of news & info instead of living a real-time reality
- as a result they are saturated with fear, distrust, intolerance and hate
- they disengage and shut down spiritually and ignore their own talent & potential
- they seek distractions to escape from the violent “reality” conveyed to them by others
- it’s easier to bitch & complain and do nothing than it is to get proactive and defend yourself
- so people wallow in despair and remain isolated and powerless while the architects of evil continue on with their plans for our destruction
- turn off the emotional porn of the news media and the endless psychological assault of advertising & and the latest Hollywood fantasies
- real life is not a spectator sport, it’s an action event that you star in… don’t just watch other people’s lives on television, Youtube or Netflicks… take the lead role in a script of your own
- focus on positive change and seek out first-hand opportunities to take action and build solutions with decent people who really care
- shut off the t.v., the primary tool used to brainwash the public and sterilize personal creativity
- reclaim the time you waste following & debating the latest shocking news feeds and disempowering predictions on social media
- leave your cell phone in a drawer and rediscover face-to-face communications, which can’t be censored or hacked… real hugs are way more satisfying than emojis
I spend My time aiming to inform and motivate. As best I can, over the web. Haha! But You're right. Most People are too fearful, and I hope They learn to cast the fear away!
Well written Don, thank you.
I only have a phone for emergencies-if I’m out, or if our landline is not working which is often! (I wonder why-NOT!)
I’m going to purchase a faraday bag for it, I suggest everyone does the same if they want a phone just for emergencies. If not-you were warned! (I do live in a very rural area of Australia-but interestingly, there are enough communication towers around to let mobile phones and internet work, although the roads are shit.)
And if anyone drives an electric car-if they malfunction you can be trapped in them, and they catch fire easily-I’m sure everyone knows this.
One problem in all newer cars, I think I read made after 2010, is the inward facing cameras. Does anyone know how to locate them?