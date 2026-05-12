Gratitude

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
10h

This resonates with my sentiments about the whole system. Constant growth is unsustainable and greed is a one way ticket to implosion. This current situation has been around for a split second in the history of humanity, the hundreds of thousands of years that led to us now. It’s never going to last.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

It's not society's economic stupidity, per se, but that the moneyed psychopaths profit from the ways They have set things up, keeping Us entrapped, because We do not have the money to do anything about it.

This is why I keep saying that We need to fully obsolete that tool.

My latest piece on that:

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

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