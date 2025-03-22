To those of you who are now awake and know the truth about the global technocratic dictatorship that is well underway… what are you willing to do to stop it? If democracy is an illusion and everything that we were taught to trust and believe in is a lie… how do we fight back?
Definitely trying to use the illusion to petition the government to change its intentions is a waste of time. It is as naive as asking a terrorist to be more friendly and nice. Expecting non-compliance to work is equally childish. Like our parents, governments have the power to spank us. Tantrums and demonstrations will be violently disciplined.
The public only has two tools of resistance… their labour and their money. The importance of their labour, at least to the biggest bully corporations, is dwindling fast as AI and automation displace workers. Independent small businesses still require humans to exist but by accepting “convenient” technologies like self-checkout, ordering online, ship-to-home, etc. consumers are annihilating employment opportunities and ensuring that the technoBrats win.
Withdrawing our labour hurts individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet (isn’t that over half the population now?)… so labour strikes aren’t likely to be popular or effective. The bad guys can outlast us and refuse to budge. But hey! what about rotating consumer strikes and, even better, a run on the banks. Ask for all of your deposits, savings, pension funds and investments back IN CASH. Stop using your debit and credit cards completely. If necessary, downsize your lifestyle and eliminate expensive monthly gadget rentals like cell phones, cable tv, subscription entertainment channels, etc. Pause your beer and liquor purchases, give-up smoking, do whatever it takes to break free from needing credit. This doesn’t have to last forever… only long enough to show governments and corporations that we really aren’t going to take it anymore. If they choose to escalate this into a full blown war, so be it, but we need to defend ourselves now.
Of course there is still the big problem of agreeing on what we actually want to replace the current insanity with. I don’t know about you but I just want all governments and agencies to leave me alone and let me decide for myself how to live peacefully without bothering or bossing anyone else. I want all organizations and institutions to stop messing with things that don’t belong to them like nature, air, water, the genetics of humans and all other species. I want them to start telling the truth and to stop regulating and controlling information and free speech. I want them to get the influence of private money and profit out of politics and all public services. I want the government to use its own central bank to issue debt-free money to run the country and to eliminate income tax. That would be a great start. We can ask for more later.
Please post your ideas and demands below.
Thanks for reading Gratitude! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
I'm hugely supportive of your intent, Don. Don't get me wrong. But no one has even begun to start looking deep enough for what really needs to change and what the thermal exhaust port in this fucking Death Star actually is.
"The public only has two tools of resistance… their labour and their money."
That's the problem right there: "only".
According to whom?
No question, that's the kind of thinking that the self-styled lords of "civilization" have spent quadrillions on what amounts to a millennia-long gaslighting project. "Only two tools: labor and money" come right out of the There-Will-Be-Rulers playbook.
No one is looking at the psychological dynamics involved. You've got to ask yourself what kind of terrified, deeply existentially precarious, supremely inferior kind of person needs to threaten everyone around them with harm to follow protocol, "law", ritual and the like to visibly signal obeisance? What kind of sick fucks need that **just to operate without meltdowns and hissy fits**?
We're not dealing with "superiors" here. We're dealing with the weakest of the weak that can't fathom what's the worst of all to their sorry asses: "chaos". The "chaos" of meeting other human beings on a fair footing without dictating the terms of engagement on pain of imprisonment, dismemberment, or execution.
We're dealing with psychotically delusional paranoids to whom everyone and everything is a "threat" until they've taken preemptive measures to "neutralize" it.
We've got *untold* numbers of tools in our hands. You don't need RPGs to take out flies.
Our problem is that we haven't sufficiently extricated our head out of the asses of the "rich and powerful" narratives. That needs to happen first before we'll realize the power and the riches are all ours. They just don't glint in the sunshine where everyone can see them -- which is yet another aspect of their infantilistic mentality.
Bluntly: we need to grow the fuck up and reject our own infantilism before we'll be in a position to act as anything more than the "bewildered herds" these debilitated shells of inhumanness make us out to be.