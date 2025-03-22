To those of you who are now awake and know the truth about the global technocratic dictatorship that is well underway… what are you willing to do to stop it? If democracy is an illusion and everything that we were taught to trust and believe in is a lie… how do we fight back?

Definitely trying to use the illusion to petition the government to change its intentions is a waste of time. It is as naive as asking a terrorist to be more friendly and nice. Expecting non-compliance to work is equally childish. Like our parents, governments have the power to spank us. Tantrums and demonstrations will be violently disciplined.

The public only has two tools of resistance… their labour and their money. The importance of their labour, at least to the biggest bully corporations, is dwindling fast as AI and automation displace workers. Independent small businesses still require humans to exist but by accepting “convenient” technologies like self-checkout, ordering online, ship-to-home, etc. consumers are annihilating employment opportunities and ensuring that the technoBrats win.

Withdrawing our labour hurts individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet (isn’t that over half the population now?)… so labour strikes aren’t likely to be popular or effective. The bad guys can outlast us and refuse to budge. But hey! what about rotating consumer strikes and, even better, a run on the banks. Ask for all of your deposits, savings, pension funds and investments back IN CASH. Stop using your debit and credit cards completely. If necessary, downsize your lifestyle and eliminate expensive monthly gadget rentals like cell phones, cable tv, subscription entertainment channels, etc. Pause your beer and liquor purchases, give-up smoking, do whatever it takes to break free from needing credit. This doesn’t have to last forever… only long enough to show governments and corporations that we really aren’t going to take it anymore. If they choose to escalate this into a full blown war, so be it, but we need to defend ourselves now.

Of course there is still the big problem of agreeing on what we actually want to replace the current insanity with. I don’t know about you but I just want all governments and agencies to leave me alone and let me decide for myself how to live peacefully without bothering or bossing anyone else. I want all organizations and institutions to stop messing with things that don’t belong to them like nature, air, water, the genetics of humans and all other species. I want them to start telling the truth and to stop regulating and controlling information and free speech. I want them to get the influence of private money and profit out of politics and all public services. I want the government to use its own central bank to issue debt-free money to run the country and to eliminate income tax. That would be a great start. We can ask for more later.

Please post your ideas and demands below.