Gratitude

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Dale's avatar
Dale
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Great article!

Only the lucky one's would be able to pledge their crop at full value and pay the same for their supplies that they would without credit.

I'm against hierarchy too when we're talking about an artificial, not organic, false hierarchy of manipulation, abuse, etc.

However, I'm for hierarchy when we're talking about the divine, organic and true hierarchy where on all levels of the hierarchy there is a type of equality. At the top of this hierarchy is the eternal Divine, at the bottom of the hierarchy is the temporal matter, life (all the way up to the intellectual life that humans participate in the most) is somewhere in between matter and the Divine.

A true aristocrat (an aristocrat of the soul, not to be confused with the modern definition of an aristocrat) sees value horizontally and vertically throughout the hierarchy as everything is interconnected and we depend on each other, it's like an ecosystem. The aristocrat (now I'm talking about the common definition of an aristocrat rather than the elite definition tied to the soul/spirit) sees him/herself as above the masses of men (both male and female) and treats them like crap rather than realizing that they are part of the same ecosystem and the lower part of them is not above this ecosystem but an organic part of this ecosystem just like everyone else is a part of this ecosystem and participates in it. A true leader should treat and love the masses like a parent treats and loves their children.

Even water for example, which is lower in the hierarchy perfectly participates within this hierarchy within the Divine and is like a child/offspring of the Divine and has its own role within this hierarchy. Therefore we cannot say that water is inferior, we can say that water is lower in the hierarchy, but not that it is inferior as it has its own perfect role to play within the Divine (It is well known that water is a crucial requirement for life, no water no life).

Okay, I'm done rambling about hierarchy now. :)

I'll add that there is also a difference between the common definition of liberty and the elite definition of liberty. The elite definition of liberty means freedom from tyranny, and this tyranny can come from below (like mob rule and out of control masses) or it can come from above (like a totalitarian state, a pompous and tyrannical aristocrat, feudal lord, etc).

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3d

Considering We're well past scarcity, and have tech We did not have back then, I would say We can co-create vastly better... This is a reply I gave another who asked, "How do we coordinate scarce resources while minimizing the concentration of power?"

:

First, there is no scarcity of needed resources - only artificial scarcity. When We can automate the needed work no One (or not enough of Us) wants to do, We will need to force/bribe no One to get the needed work done. And We presently can transmute elements (with lots of energy - but We can access all We need...).

100% of the cost of everything is energy. The resources sit here freely, but it takes energy/time/work/labor (all the same thing) to put them into useful configuration.

As free energy begins to flow, the cost of energy will be removed, first in the cost of production as the electricity used (and charged for in the price) will be removed. Things will be more affordable. Eventually We can do that automation of the needed work no One wants to do, because it is affordable.

The Ones displaced can look for what They love to do that helps the most, and with a focus on being rid of money, People will be more helpful. Maybe, with now what amounts to "lots of money," create charities - real charities, not like the ones We see today that put 95%+ of what They collect into the administrators' pockets - that actually help out Ones who yet struggle.

Given the amount collected by those bogus "charities" of today, where People who want to help but only have $10 or $50 to spend give the little bits to the "charities" in hopes They can make things better for Others, We can surmise that there are lots of People who would help if They can - and when the needs begin to cost little, They will help all the more.

We will have more and more time to spend helping, and being with the Ones We love.

Eventually - I'm estimating about 10 years after the free energy flows - it will be more effort than it's worth to collect the penny for [whatever - from what You produced because You love to do the production, to the house, to the... Whatever].

We will be paid in social currencies - that which You produced because You love to produce it will earn You thanks, admiration, gratitude, lauds, and so on. And obviously, half-assed efforts will be few, and will earn scorn, disgust, snubs, and other negative social currency.

But We will be free to find what We love to do that helps the most, fulfilling Our potential, following Our bliss, making Our dreams come true, without worrying about how We possibly can afford it.

As for minimizing the concentration of power... Money is the tool to power. It pays for the indoctrination that We need money, and there's no such thing as free energy tech, as only two of the myriad things They indoctrinate Us with in Their "education" system. How will bullies be paid to enforce the unEthical legalates when We all are living richly?

When We all are living richly, the only Laws there are will be Our measure. We are all responsible for arresting (or calling for help in arresting) Any who break the Laws. And that will be a rarity, given 99% of the unEthical behavior choices are made for money/profit/control.

:

It is the need for money that creates the issues We see, the artificial scarcity and all...

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