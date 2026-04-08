Gratitude

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2dEdited

Wow that's a really good explanation. We are being scammed left and right. It could be so much better if the economy were this way. I recommend people look up this platform www.hOurWorld.org It's all there waiting for us to use.

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1 reply by don findlay
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
2d

Really good piece, Don. How I wish people would understand how they are being controlled. I wish there were more than wanted to see 'real' change. I am an anarchist - I do not believe in government. We do not need rulers. In fact, if anyone is familiar with scripture, we were told that getting a 'king' would be an error. Here we are...and all around the world, the dictators are being put into place and people are willingly walking into it.

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