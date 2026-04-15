If you prefer videos over reading text watch here



Your job description literally means you are being used like a tool to make someone else rich while you stay broke. That is the harsh reality of the word employ because it actually means to use or to utilize for a purpose. Think about that for a second. The entire modern world is designed to educate you, train you, and mold you just so you can be used by someone else to stack their bank account while you scrape by. It is a system where you are the battery powering someone else’s dream.

But what if we flipped the entire script on its head and made the economy work for the people actually doing the sweating and the grinding. We need to talk about a concept called public capital because it completely destroys the gatekeeping that keeps young people and the unemployed on the sidelines.

Right now, the rule is that you need money to make money. You need private capital upfront to create jobs. If the rich people don’t want to spend, nobody works. But that is backward. In a logical world, need should generate work, and that work should create new money. If there is work to be done, there is always enough money to do it. Imagine a world where your paycheque isn’t dependent on whether your boss had a good month.

In this system, the money to pay your wages is generated by you, the worker, in the moment you do the work. It sounds wild, but stick with me. You go to work, you clock your hours, and the payroll clerk contacts the bank. The bank doesn’t take money from the boss’s stash to pay you. Instead, the bank credits your account with brand new money created specifically because you added value to the economy. The money is born as the work is done. It is not financed; it is created by your effort.

For the employer, this is just a line on a spreadsheet. They don’t need to hoard cash to pay you. They have a line of credit that tracks what they produce versus what they use. It is an accounting method, not a debt trap. And for you, the worker, it means total security. You are not waiting for wealth to trickle down. You are the source of the wealth.

Now, this is where it gets massive for anyone who can’t find a job or hates the 9 to 5 grind. If you are sitting at home with skills but no job offers, usually you are stuck. But with public capital, if no jobs are available, you are free to start your own venture immediately. You don’t need to beg investors for seed money. You don’t need to save up for ten years. You just need a sound business idea.

You register your business, get a transaction number, and boom, a business line of public credit is automatically available at your local bank. You can order equipment, materials, and supplies without a single dollar in your pocket upfront. Business-to-business transactions wouldn’t even use money. They would be asset transfers. If you are a graphic designer and you do work for a marketing firm, no cash changes hands. Your credit goes up, their credit goes down.

The value of the assets provides the security. All credit is created in the public domain. This is basically public capitalism. This system changes the vibe of your entire life. You stop being an employee and start being a partner. You are self-employed, using your life for your own purpose. You want to specialize in one thing? Cool. You want to work five different occasional jobs and travel the world? You can do that too. Because the money follows the work, you are not tied to a specific location or a specific corporation just to survive.

And here is the kicker regarding inflation, because I know you are thinking it. Money is born when you work, but it is extinguished when you spend it. When you buy groceries or pay for a service, that money disappears from the economy. It doesn’t recirculate. Nobody needs anyone else’s money to do anything. It is a clean cycle of creation and consumption.

This is about dignity. It is about realizing that the limited time we have on this Earth is our most valuable treasure. No one should be able to devalue your time or decrease the value of your existence just because the stock market is acting weird. Life is equally precious to us all. We have the technology to track this. We have the people ready to work. We just need to stop letting private capital hold our potential hostage. You are not a tool to be used. You are the engine of the economy, and it is time the money reflected that reality.