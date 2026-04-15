Gratitude

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LittleBelle's avatar
LittleBelle
17hEdited

Wish people would embrace ideas like this, but far too many are fearful due to the years of brainwashing. I had my own business nd no money to start it, but ended up quite successful because I supplied a need. It can be done…but as I say…the masses are programmed and cannot see how to create their own wealth rather than letting business owners dictate.

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1 reply by don findlay
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
11h

Very true words.

I´m in that situation exactly and am certainly being taken advantage of by the system.

First: I get close to half of what I´m entitled to dolewise. And who am I to "complain" to?

Second: I am a TI. My money is simply being STOLEN from me.

IT IS THEFT. And there is no other word for it but SYSTEMIC TARGETING.

Eventhough I work part time I do not receive what others in the same situation get.

I need advice.

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1 reply by don findlay
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