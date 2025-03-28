Hey there,

Here’s a crazy new way to run the world… well I guess it’s no crazier than trying to run it by force, with armies and governments and all that shit. What if we simply recognize that LIFE itself is the supreme value on Earth… especially human life. In other words, there is nothing more valuable than being alive so once you are born you are part of the planet’s most valuable assets.

LIFE then becomes like a board game, kind of like Monopoly, where you travel around the board doing your thing, buying and selling, inventing and consuming… but continuously passing GO. GO is a monthly global payday. Here the value of everything produced since the last payday is calculated and distributed equally to everyone in the game. The table below shows the actual current amount of Global GDP, a range of annual and monthly growth rates and how much an equal share of that growth would be. Warning: this table may blow your mind when you see just how much of the wealth that we all create never reaches us.

So even at an annual growth rate of only 2%, the value of global GDP increases about $161 billion per month. If you divide that amount by the current world population of 8.2 billion an equal share works out to be $19.6 billion. That share includes every person on Earth, whether they are working or not, and all of the babies and kids in every country of the world.

After passing GO, what you choose to do with your life doesn’t matter nearly as much. Whether you become an inventive entrepreneur, a technological pioneer, an agricultural genius or choose simply to be the best parent or friend in the world, your income will be secure without having to rely on anyone else to “earn a living” and the right to be alive.

Economists and business gurus could still argue about prices and values but the need for profit, debt and taxes would disappear. Everyone would have so much money that they wouldn’t mind if they only received half of the $19.6 billion each payday. Let the government and the corporations play with the rest. The need for wars and conquest would disappear. So would starvation and homelessness. No one would be able to control citizens who were getting billions every payday. People would finally be free to choose how to live for themselves (without causing harm to others, of course)

Glory be, we could be free!