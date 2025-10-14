This idea is my Thanksgiving gift to the world. It describes a framework for a post-employment economy. AI, robotics and computerized, self-service retail are quickly replacing the need for millions of workers. Soon, human labour may no longer be the main driving force of production. Soon, wages may no longer be the main driving force of consumption. Once “working for a living” becomes obsolete, how will society equitably distribute the goods and services that machines produce?

To deal with these changes, the basic accounting unit of economic value must be changed to hours. Hours are a wonderful base for a money system because:

1) they are a worldwide standard, already used and understood by everyone

2) they have a stable value that cannot be inflated or deflated... a fixed supply of them is determined by the rotational speed of the Earth

3) they are equally accessible to all people worldwide

Hours are a simple, practical way to tie an individual’s wage to an objective physical reality that can never exceed the total number of hours in a work period (day, week, month, year). Basing wages on hours eliminates the unlimited subjective values that drive inflation and enable the monopolization of wealth. The framework I suggest recognizes that the social value of all individual labour is NOT equal. Incomes remain unequal and subject to the influence of free will.

Here’s how it could work. First, divide the 24 hours per day into 4 equal 6 hour parts. Assign as a birthright the first 6 hours as a guaranteed unconditional income. Every adult 21 years of age or more is automatically entitled to six hours per standard work day. The remaining 18 hours of each day are used to create three unequal pay categories. The first category compensates workers with 1 hour for each hour they work. The second category compensates workers with 2 hours for each hour they work… 1 hour for work time plus one additional hour of paid rest. The third category compensates workers with 3 hours for each hour they work… 1 hour for work time plus two additional hours of paid rest. The income of someone who does not work at all is just 6 hours per day. The income of someone working 6 hours a day in the top pay category is 24 hours per day which is the upper income limit.

The figures below impute the relative dollar values of this income distribution system into the existing Canadian economic data of 2024 as reported by Statistics Canada.

Canadian population 21 years of age or older: 32,169,336 (32.2 million)

Canadian 2024 Gross Domestic Product (GDP): 3,069,082,000,000 (3.1 Trillion)

only 40% of population working (category 1 = 25%, category 2 = 10%, category 3 = 5%)

Income values with 6-hour work days, a 5-day work week and 40 work weeks per year

Income values with 6-hour work days, a 4-day work week and 40 work weeks per year

(no difference from a 5-day work week in overall income distribution)

The latest Statistics Canada figures show there were1,320,680 Canadian, full-time, post-secondary students and 417,411 Canadian, part-time, post-secondary students enrolled in Canadian universities & colleges. Instead of impairing the life of students with education debt, they should be paid for the hard work that learning entails. Students would no longer have to delay earning an income until after they graduate. Traditionally professionals have justified their exorbitant wage rates by using debt repayment and income delays as part of their argument. Paying students to develop their talent would obliterate this argument.

The figures below show that paying students to learn would have almost no effect on the incomes of other people.

You will soon be asked to accept a government imposed guaranteed income replacement system and I guarantee you that it will be nowhere near as generous and equitable as the system I am proposing here. Please discuss this issue with your family and friends and be ready to resist the technocratic tsunami that is coming. The survival of Free Will depends on your refusal to comply with illegitimate and corrupt authority.