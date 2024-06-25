What is your best guess of the percentage of people in the following categories?

1) those who agree and go along with the direction society is taking

2) those who are too self-absorbed or stupid to pay attention or consider what is really happening

3) those who are waking up but are stuck at the complaining level (including people who enjoy becoming famous by making a career out of protesting)

4) those who are awake but have given up and believe the situation is hopeless

5) those who are suggesting and building alternative solutions

Please share your estimates in the comments below so that a discussion can begin.

I’ll tell you mine if you tell me yours.

Now that the quiz has ended I’ll give you my personal best guesses based on my experience with the public over the last 30 years.





