What is your best guess of the percentage of people in the following categories?
1) those who agree and go along with the direction society is taking
2) those who are too self-absorbed or stupid to pay attention or consider what is really happening
3) those who are waking up but are stuck at the complaining level (including people who enjoy becoming famous by making a career out of protesting)
4) those who are awake but have given up and believe the situation is hopeless
5) those who are suggesting and building alternative solutions
Please share your estimates in the comments below so that a discussion can begin.
I’ll tell you mine if you tell me yours.
Now that the quiz has ended I’ll give you my personal best guesses based on my experience with the public over the last 30 years.
I'll reveal one of my 5 guesstimates each time 2 unique viewers share their own guesses. Hopefully this will help motivate viewers to reply (because you are all dying to know what my guesses are... lol). So thanks Amaterasu and Katrinaroo, my guess for 1) is 33%.
o.k. thanks Roc & Jake, my guess for 2) is another 33%... I won't explain until the end
o.k. thanks rrodynmac. I'll go ahead and give you my third guess as this is starting to get old. I estimate that about 20% of people are awake and active but stuck in the complaining only mode. Of those I'd guess 25%-33% are eagerly earning a living as professional critics. Another 25%-33% may be controlled opposition.
o.k. it looks like no more people are going to reply, so I'll go ahead and finish this off... my estimate of the last 2 categories are 4) 12% (the defeated group who have given up on the possibility of changing society) and 5) 2% (those who are actively promoting positive alternatives). To be honest, I'm starting to feel the powerful tug of 4) as months pass by and too few people show up to support my efforts (localResistance.org, financialParty.ca, monetaryReform.com).
Thanks to everyone who took the time to reply.
Given We're all in echo chambers here, trying to estimate those is extremely difficult. I just press on as One in #5 and do all I can to make it happen.