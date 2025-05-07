I have a hunch that I need to share. I am totally unqualified to predict the future. I am not a political scientist or a historian. I am merely an aware observer of world events with an open, objective, inquisitive mind. Please do not interpret my hunch as advice. Just consider the premonitions I am feeling and decide for yourself how best to prepare for what is coming.

The Parliament of Canada has been effectively shut down since October 2024, first by scandal, then by prorogation. A rushed election last week installed a globalist central banker as Prime Minister to continue the Liberal Party corruption. The election itself reeks of foreign interference and media manipulation involving both China and the USA. The 180-degree swing in public opinion during the election period is one of the most remarkable and suspicious events in the political history of Canada.

The timing of President Trump’s international tariff assault on global markets helped the Liberals secure a fourth term. His personal endorsement of Carney, a fellow businessman and financial heavyweight, reached the ears of every Canadian thanks to the CBC and the rest of the herd media. Carney came out of nowhere and was appointed as the new leader of the Liberal Party by a minority of the membership. Few Canadians remember that he was the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada when Canada began liquidating it’s remaining gold reserves at rock-bottom prices in 2003. Carney was the Governor of the Bank of Canada from February 2008 to June 2013. In July of 2013 he became the Governor of the Bank of England. ALL of Canada’s remaining gold reserves were sold to the Bank of England in 2014/2015. Canada is the only western, industrialized nation that has NO gold reserves to back its currency. It is one of only six countries in the world that have no gold reserves. Few Canadians had ever heard of Brookfield Asset Management or knew that Carney, as its chairman, moved its head offices to the USA and used Bermuda as a tax shelter. Even fewer Canadians had time to read his book entitled “Values” where he lays out the globalist 2030 objectives and values of the Davos elite.

So what are the new leaders of the world really up to. Why is Donald Trump disrupting world trade and escalating tensions worldwide? Why is the King of England coming to Canada to deliver the throne speech for the Liberals? Why is Alberta seriously considering driving a wedge through the heart of Canada and separating from the country? Why is Canada getting so cosy with China and the European Union? Why is every western developed nation being invaded by violent gangs of immigrants and why are taxpayers subsidizing their incomes and living costs? Why are countries releasing violent repeat offenders back into the community within days, on bail, so they can continue the carnage? Why are all western nations using fear of climate change to attack farmers and destroy conventional food distribution chains and to pollute the air, soil and water with harmful chemicals and minerals? What the hell is really going on here? Has humanity lost its mind?

This is what my gut instinct and common sense is telling me. There is a battle for control of the world going on. Three main camps are involved, China, the USA and the European Union. All three want to lead the totalitarian one-world uni-party. I don’t know about China’s eugenic aspirations but certainly the US and Europe believe the global population needs to be culled to under a billion people. If destroying the planet’s current capacity to provide food is necessary then they are prepared to do it. If annihilating people through massive chemical and biological warfare is necessary, they are prepared to do it. They believe they will survive. They have subterranean shelters, endless wealth, stored resources sufficient to sustain them for years. Even a nuclear holocaust does not scare them. They believe they are invincible.

Canada is being played right now. The US is using tariffs to weaken Canada and encourage the separation of Alberta. The US is serious about taking over Canadian territories and resources. Carney understands this possibility but would prefer to appear loyal to Britain and the European Union. He could be legitimately concerned about an American takeover of Canada and may be inviting King Charles to demonstrate that Canada is still strongly supported by the United Kingdom, France and its European allies, so don’t even think about annexation. On the other hand, Carney may sense that inviting King Charles will incite even more disgust from average Canadians who are tired of Royalty and the fraud of our so-called independence and national sovereignty. This may be intended to further irritate Alberta and fuel separationist sentiments.

We really don’t know what the rollout strategies of the wealthy eugenicists and Davos elite are. China is further advanced at surveillance and population control although CBDCs and digital IDs in Europe and the USA will soon close the gap. Up until Trump, the three super powers seemed content to surrender their exclusive national sovereignty to a global governance model. The existing institutions like the UN, NATO, the IMF and the WHO seemed capable of ushering in the new world government. I suspect that Trump has nothing against global governance, he just wants the USA to be in charge. Canada seems to be trying to win favour and cover all of the bases no matter who wins… the same way the major contributors to all of the Canadian political parties hedge their bets. Canada admires China and respects their control system. Canada honours the monarchy and remains loyal to the authority of the King. Canada continues to bow to the financial might of the debt-ridden USA and refuses to support or develop its own economic potential. Canada has always accepted the lie that our population is too small to allow us to develop an economy independent from the USA. If the both the federal and provincial governments simply provided debt-free investment capital to stimulate Canadian productivity Canada could easily compete with the US and lead the world economically. One needs only to look at the much smaller countries in Europe who produce a far greater percentage of their total GDP domestically.

So my hunch is this. Once again Canada is being played by crooked politicians and their paid media stooges to deceive, distract and confuse the public with meaningless information, diversions and entertainment while the battle for global supremacy is being waged. All of the most important national and international information about alliances, agendas, strategies, major players and, above all else, financing are deep secrets that remain hidden from the public. Everywhere citizens of the world are being devalued and deprived of their natural rights and capacities. As our leaders remove the tools and resources necessary for independent thought and action, citizens become more dependent on the administrative state to look after them. Unfortunately the administrative state’s idea of looking after us is getting rid of us. It’s just my hunch… nothing to worry about.