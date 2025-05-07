Gratitude

Amaterasu Solar
1d

I agree with Your hunch but that the way I see it, China, USA, EU, and any other country/union is owned by the same Ones, and this is a play They're putting on to justify in Our eyes what They're doing.

Good look at things!

Roc Findlay
2d

As an aside Don but part of the scam, it appears old Tommy White had a discussion with Billy Hughes i.e let the great unwashed pau for their own demise, disgusting. Commonwealth,my backside.

The Canadian government made money mostly by selling natural resources and charging high custom fees on imported goods. In 1917, Finance Minister Sir Thomas White implemented the Income Tax Act to pay for World War I and asked that it should be reviewed after the war. Canada has had an income tax ever since.

Australia first introduced income tax in 1915, during World War I. The tax was introduced by William "Billy" Hughes, who was the Attorney General under Prime Minister Fisher. This measure aimed to increase revenue for the war effort. Billy Hughes later became Prime Minister himself in October 1915. Australia has had an income tax ever since.

Before World War I, Australia primarily paid for goods and services through a combination of indirect taxes like customs and excise duties, and by borrowing from both the British government and the Australian public. Revenue was also generated from fees for services, and non-tax revenue from land sales.

