

Why we need a currency measured in hours

the current debt-based monetary system is imploding and the digital central bank currencies that are being developed to replace it will usher in a totalitarian control system beyond belief

an hour-based currency would anchor money to a tangible reality

24 hours per day is a well established global standard

it limits the maximum daily amount of social contributions that a person can claim

an audit would quickly determine if someone was trying to claim excessive hours

the use of hours confines the degree of financial cheating and dishonesty possible

time is equally accessible to everyone, no middlemen are required to create income

putting currency creation directly into the hands of socially productive citizens will end the financial shenanigans that have ruined society

.

Verifying the amount of time worked

everyone needs sleep to sustain good health and continue functioning efficiently

even a workaholic can’t reasonably sustain more than 20 work hours per day

even a workaholic can’t reasonably sustain more than 6 work days per week

a reasonable maximum weekly work limit would be 6 X 20 = 120 hours per week

a reasonable maximum monthly work limit would be 25 X 20 = 500 hours per month

a reasonable maximum annual work limit would be 12 X 500 = 6,000 hours per year



average full-time employees work 40 hours per week for 48 weeks per year

with a little overtime, average full-time employees work about 2,000 hours per year

so a reasonable maximum annual work limit would be 3 X the average full-time hours

anyone claiming to contribute more than 300% of normal work hours is likely lying

.

Verifying the value of work performed

not all work contributions are of equal value to society

occupations that are dangerous, physically difficult, highly stressful, or that require exceptional skill or talent are more valuable to society and should be recognized and rewarded accordingly

increasing paid time-off is a great way to reward people



average workers currently receive 4 to 6 weeks of paid holidays and sick days per year

these paid time-off benefits represent between 10% - 15% of working time

minimum paid time-off benefits should to be raised to 20% of working time so that all workers can enjoy at least 10 weeks of paid rest per year



socially valuable work could be rewarded by raising paid time-off levels to between 100% and 250% of working time

at a 100% level, workers would earn enough after working 26 weeks to take the remaining 26 weeks of the year off with full pay

workers could choose to work as many hours per day, days per week and weeks per year as they like… as long as their paid work hours plus their paid time-off benefits do not exceed the actual number of hours in a year (24 hours/day x 365 days/year = 8,760 hours/year)

best of all, paid time-off benefits would replace the need for profit

pay close attention here, the information that follows may be new to you

.

Verifying the advantages of an hour-based system

one of the main problems with profit is that it isn’t turned into income until after a good or service is sold… in other words it is latent income stored in inventories

profits are not paid into the marketplace, to workers or suppliers, before products are sold so the income available to purchase the products is always less than their selling prices

this leads to a perpetual shortage of consumer income but provides a latent surplus of income to producers (assuming they can sell their products)

this perpetual shortage of consumer income ensures a perpetual need for new debt which transfers additional income away from borrowers through the usury of interest

switching to paid time-off benefits in an hour-based economic system, where all new money arises automatically when workers provide socially productive labour to society, puts the rewards for skill and initiative (formerly profit) into incomes before sales and eliminates the shortage of income, and the need for debt, in the marketplace

in other words profits are realized as income during production and before sales… they are no longer trapped in unsold inventories

eliminating outrageous profits and capping paid time-off rewards at the actual number of hours in a year establishes economic stability, sanity and a moral fairness that has eluded markets for centuries

I urge readers to continue exploring these ideas by visiting https://financialParty.ca

.