A global dictatorship is bearing down on us but we’re too busy playing with our cell phones to pay attention or even care. The Canadian government is about to pass bill C-293: The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act. Bill C-293 is about control… undemocratic control, unparliamentary control, international control, information control and total citizen control. If Covid-19 taught us anything about public health and safety, it was that we could not “trust the science” at least not the science sponsored and imposed by the WHO and the vaccine industrial complex.

Billions of dollars have been spent to censor alternative scientific opinions and evidence from Nobel prize recipients and leading medical specialists from all walks of chemistry, biology and medicine. Despite this massive effort the truth about the fatalities and serious harms caused primarily by the testing and treatment strategies recommended by the WHO has been exposed in nearly every country around the world. Millions of trusting people have died and many millions more have been seriously and permanently injured by following the guidelines of public health agencies and corporate-sponsored scientists.

Public Health agencies adamantly refuse to openly and honestly evaluate the effectiveness of their response to Covid-19. Instead they insist on using the same corrupt pseudo-science and ideological bulldozer, built by big pharma and big tech, to destroy our biological sovereignty and freedom of choice.

Bill C-293 will give almost dictatorial power to these criminals and will broaden the scope of their destruction to far beyond just medicine, into food, farming, land use and ownership rights, climate and environmental manipulation, and genetic and biological tampering. The people behind the One Health agenda believe they have both the right and the wisdom to improve Creation and create Life 2.0. The leaders of this technocratic, trans-humanist takeover have proven they will stop at nothing to depopulate the earth and replace human life with robotics.

Bill C-293 paves the way for implementing the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and the United Nations' Pact For the Future which is a blueprint for a One World government.

Once the implementation of a permanent crisis is completed, once food and energy supply chains have been destroyed, once small business has been decimated and unemployment is rampant, once digital biometric IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies become mandatory… it will be too late to defend ourselves. The fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, and hybrid humanoid robots will permanently enslave us while we wait for the eugenicists to finish us off.

If you REALLY want to stop these freaks

STOP using your cell phone

STOP using credit & debit cards

STOP using the Internet

STOP obeying all mandates

if you do… congratulations, you have just helped end this madness

if you don’t… then stop whining, using their technology IS your consent

It is imperative that the workforce engage themselves personally in the struggle for a better society. It is all too easy to sit back and criticize others without offering any better solutions. It is also far too easy to pretend that nothing serious is wrong, evading all personal responsibility to take action, and just go on seeking pleasure in popular diversions with family and friends.

We need a massive general strike to take back our power and remind our managers that we are the economy and nothing happens without us. There are many ways to exercise our democratic muscles prior to executing a major strike. There are unlimited creative strategies we could use if we would only get organized and focused on local action. Rolling strikes (one week on, one week off), industry-targeted strikes (banks one week, mail service or liquor stores the next week) could be very effective without causing major harm or inconvenience to individual workers. Boycott the largest retail chains and crush their sales revenues, again in rotation so consumers need not suffer. Work slow downs, massive sick day call-ins, the sky is the limit if we use our imagination.

As we progress demonstrating who is really in charge we get to build community, make new friends, have fun and build hope and justice for all. It has to start local though where we can directly coordinate without interference from 3rd party groups or remote management control. As we grow locally we can hook-up to coordinate cooperative actions regionally, provincially and nationally without losing sovereignty over our own community.

Reach out to others near where you live and begin a conversation. If no one else is active yet in your community, spread the word locally yourself, post notices, print and distribute simple flyers. Take the lead and your energy will attract others. It will also boost your spirits to be doing something positive. The more of us that get involved, the safer each one of us becomes. There is strength in numbers, that is why it is so important to spread the word and organize locally. If a neighbour is hassled or treated unfairly then the local team can mobilize resources to help the victim. If a local business attempts to implement unjust mandates, digital IDs or refuses to accept cash then consumers can respond with a local boycott.

Ideally each town or city will develop their own strategies for coordinating resistance and challenging local policies and bylaws. Each community needs a welcomer to break the ice when new people join the group. A tech-savvy local blog/chat/news coordinator is also needed. Community outreach strategies need to be organized... things like getting videos screened publicly in library meetings, union halls, whatever. Any local businesses that have background videos playing in their waiting areas, or bars that will switch off sports for a while are great targets for spreading public awareness.

We need to organize our citizen resources NOW into one immense global resistance force. All of the separate freedom organizations competing for donations and their own little piece of the social justice turf must join forces, combine finances and coordinate an effective legal challenge. There is no room for competition in this war. The newly created freedom industry that feeds on public donations to sustain fear and despair must militarize a common resistance to defeat the public/private corporate super government that is driving the stakes of “stakeholder capitalism” into the heart of true freedom and democracy.

I’ve been trying to organize neighbours through https://localResistance.org for over a year and it is slowly growing… too slowly for my liking but I keep pushing on. As things start deteriorating again this fall and our freedoms are assaulted again by mandates, food & energy shortages, CBDCs and god knows what else, hopefully more people will wake up and join in the fight. Sadly, however, it may then be too late to avoid the mega-storm of pain that is coming. Please do your part and organize locally NOW to push this agenda forward.