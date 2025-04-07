Please, for a moment, put your rational thinking aside and imagine a world without money. Nothing you want or need costs anything. You don’t need to work to survive. You are free to contribute your talent and imagination to society in any way that you like. All debts have been forgiven. There are no longer any taxes.

All of the raw materials and components that you need to build tools, equipment and machinery are free. All of the goods and services that machines produce are free. Machine technology and conscientious environmental husbandry has eliminated scarcity. The necessities of life are abundant and available to all.

Without money, all of the jobs needed to track and account for the flow of money would no longer exist. At least two-thirds of workers could move on to something more productive, more enjoyable, more fulfilling. Independent thinking, learning, teaching would flourish. Parents could stay home to nourish and enrich their kids development properly. A completely different set of social morals and values could arise that encourage personal responsibility and respect for the rights of others.

Historically, money has been used to ration the availability and distribution of wealth and power. Those who had access to vast amounts of debt and capital got richer and more powerful. They harnessed the energies of others for personal gain and took over industry and government. They enjoyed privileges and legal immunities that were unavailable to the public. They commanded the corporate kingdoms that rule the globe today.

Without money every person who produces any good or service will have the power and right to decide for themselves how to ration their own production. The economic ideal and guiding principle of “service to all” will liberate society from artificial scarcity and pre-meditated obsolescence. Producers will look at their customer base to prioritize and divide their product distribution. Limiting the quantities available to individual customers will be a socially responsible necessity. Other businesses who require large quantities of production inputs may have to use multiple suppliers to get the quantities they need. Critical industries and governments could establish and control their own supply chains.

Many people may have trouble believing that society could operate efficiently without the incentives that money currently rewards. They have been indoctrinated since their childhood to believe otherwise. Excluding themselves of course, they claim that most people are too lazy or corrupt to function cooperatively in a moneyless society. Everyone would go fishing or play computer games and nothing would get produced. This might occur temporarily while people heal from the stress and negativity of their past life, but most would soon get bored and want to do something productive. Some severely disenchanted people may say screw society and focus entirely on themselves, but the positive opportunities for personal development and social excitement that a moneyless society creates will surely lure them back.

Yes, the top 10-15% of society would suffer from a loss of status and the privileges of income but so what. No one deserves a better life if it is built on the backs of others. Debt-money and profit are the most exploitive power tools of greed. Take a good look at life in the “third-world” countries and imagine your family trapped there in the picture. These people did nothing wrong… they were just born in the wrong spot. We all have an equal right to be alive and prosper but money prevents that from happening for a vast majority of the world’s people.

Let’s remove the power of money to ration potential, ration wealth and ration human rights and respect. Let’s get irrational.

p.s. a hat’s off to Amaterasu Solar’s persistent attempts to ignite the excitement of life without money in people. Please check out her substack.