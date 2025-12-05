Coming soon... if the public wants it... LocalAlternatives.net will extend the functionality of my LocalResistance.org website by adding another search tool that visitors can use to locate local merchants who offer important survival necessities without adhering to government edicts.



The database will list independent, local producers who:

- reject the idea of CBDCs replacing cash

- reject surveillance through digital IDs

- reject the government’s self-appointed authority, regulatory overreach and attacks on the personal, private lives of citizens

- reject the drift towards a technological dictatorship that is being controlled by an international corporate-government syndicate



local producers who:

- are committed to cooperative community development of alternative resources

- will stand their ground on fundamental principles and natural rights

- will always support cash and alternative currencies like gold & silver

- will support purchasing brokers who assist those who have refused to be tagged with digital IDs



Registration for businesses and individual producers will be free of charge. Visitors and users of the site will not have to register and will remain anonymous. Users will be able to search major categories (food, energy, health, etc) or zoom in on sub-categories (meat, fish, vegetables, etc.) or specific sections (beef, pork, chicken, etc.)



The ultimate goal of this endeavour is to built an alternative city-within-a-city in every community in Canada of like-minded freedom-loving local residents. Once the idea spreads community-to-community trade will flourish.



Other important goals include developing an alternative, hour-based, debt-free currency that will replace profit and interest with labour-based premiums, and again, if the demand is there... establishing local, debt-free investment partnerships to finance new local business start-ups and the expansions of existing local businesses.



We need to withdraw our energies and support away from the current economic model and develop an alternative society where people matter more than money and where equal opportunity matters more than status or privilege.



If these ideas make sense to you please leave a comment then click the links above and become part of the positive resistance.