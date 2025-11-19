Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Millard J Melnyk's avatar
Millard J Melnyk
5d

Sorry to hear you lost her my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by don findlay
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

The shift in time perception after losing your partner adds real weight to the urgency you're expresing. Your call for criminalizing nuclear weapons with enforceable penaltis for leaders isn't utopian at all. The debt crisis angle ties it together, showing how desperation among leaders makes this more dangerous now than ever. We've had 80 years of pussyfooting around this, and every delay increases the risk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by don findlay
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 don findlay
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture