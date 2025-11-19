Since my wife and 50-year partner passed in September, my sense of time, and the importance of it, has been altered. Time is priceless. It’s the cost of being alive. To spend it foolishly or to waste it conducting evil is an insult to Creation.

I am now 72 and I appreciate more and more each day that my time is running out. I have used Substack to try to alert people to the dangers that a society running amuck creates. I have posted over 100 articles exploring a wide range of economic, financial and social problems that threaten our freedom, individual sovereignty and natural rights… but I’m running out of ways to encourage people to explore more cooperative alternatives. I don’t want to waste my time repeating myself on the same subjects, so I would appreciate any directions, requests or reader feedback you could provide.

In the meantime, here is another topic that has been bearing down on me heavily lately. Many may consider this idea to be just another one of my utopian fantasies but I believe it is one of the most important issues we face.

In August 1945 the first military use of nuclear weapons against Japan revealed that world leaders have a dangerous and reckless disrespect for humanity and the natural world. To condone such powerful human destruction and the staggering environmental consequences from radiation poisoning displayed a madness that should have alerted us to the danger of government authority and international agencies. Instead, for 80 years, we have cringed in the shadow of fear from that great event and allowed the lunatic political and military establishments to proliferate nuclear weapons and increase their destructive power by a magnitude of over 500 times.

The century-old war industry itself is enough to prove the insanity of our leaders. Endless war, murdering millions of totally innocent people, destroying our environment and the life-sustaining capacity of our planet, and creating unrepayable debt for taxpayers is utter madness. But the re-emerging threat and discussion of using nuclear weapons is totally bat-shit crazy. The United Nations was supposedly established to advance world peace. Has it been successful? Quite the opposite I’m afraid and all of its spinoff organizations like the IMF, World Bank, WHO have only served to exploit the inequality of opportunity that fuels the misery that leads to war.

So how about an international treaty that criminalizes the development and use of nuclear weapons. Not just window dressing to appease the armchair critics but an enforceable, international prohibition that holds national leaders and military commanders personally responsible for breaking the law. The elimination of all existing weapons could be mandated to be completed within a year. An enhanced UN “peace-keeping” force could monitor the progress and prosecute offenders. Presidents, royalty and leaders of all types would be subject to lengthy prison terms in international detention gulags. Anyone manufacturing or supplying nuclear weapons or critical components would also be held criminally responsible.

This is not a new idea. Society has been pussyfooting around the issue for 80 years and the lobbyists for the war industry have kept a lid on political and public opinion. But times have changed and our leaders have become far more reckless and irresponsible. The unrepayable build-up of debt in our economic system is crippling traditional governance. Interest costs alone are now more than taxpayers can afford to carry. The economic system is about to implode and our leaders are getting desperate. World wars are used to reset economies, but a nuclear war will destroy civilization as we know it today as well as our unique miracle planet.

This is an extinction-level issue that can’t be left to a bunch of insane world leaders to decide. The public must rise up together and STOP IT.