As more and more people are starting to discover that they have been deceived by a carefully constructed edifice of lies a unique opportunity is unfolding. Up until recently most people believed the mainstream institutions and professional narratives that shaped public opinion. Anyone who challenged the credibility or good intentions of the authorities was quickly censored and the public warnings they gave were ridiculed as being “conspiracy theories”. Media, government, economic and scientific experts lured the public away from their own independent critical thinking by offering easy ready-made answers.

A preoccupation with superficial entertainment and pure exhaustion from the struggle to earn a living left people with little time or desire to wonder about social problems. Most just accepted and repeated the “official” explanations about human nature and why bad things happen. Alternative opinions and facts would only create social hostility, even from family and friends, so why risk being different. Despite all the horrible news and events occurring continuously around the world, the public learned to trust the authorities more than their own eyes and ears… until the problems started to hit them personally.

As the cost of living surged past average wage increases and taxation levels careened out of control people started having significant economic problems of their own. Delinquencies and bankruptcies closed hundreds of small businesses and high unemployment levels made finding work difficult. Financial corruption metastasized into economic cancer and large corporations had to downsize or close completely. Governments stepped in with bailouts using hyper-inflationary debt money creation signalling even more extreme future tax increases. People started asking why the banks get bailouts while small businesses die… then the Covid scam begins.

As you already know, the rollout of Covid was both an economic stimulous for the pharma industry and a dual-purpose social transformation tool of the elites. I won’t bother to rehash all the corruption and misinformation surrounding the deployment of the DARPA-funded bioweapons. Now four years after the attacks against humanity began, the horrendous physical, emotional and psychological damage speaks for itself. It is the level of deception and ruthless immorality needed to coordinate and implement the international agenda of the UN, WHO, WEF, IMF, World Bank, BIS, NATO and the EU that really made the denial of corruption impossible to believe… and this my friends has created a unique opportunity for change.

At last, a large enough portion of the public may be suspicious enough of authority and the official agendas of our institutions and governments to begin questioning things that they never would have dreamed about questioning before. Clearly the most important of these things is society’s operating system which includes our own internal motivation system. Our debt-based, interest-bearing monetary system is one of the two foundational components, our profit-driven, competitive production system is the other. These two pillars support all of the other beliefs, methods and controls of markets, trade and the workplace.

Even though our financial and economic systems control every important aspect of our individual lives and the collective effects that our societies have on the health of the planet, few people have ever seriously questioned what the true nature of money or debt really is. Even after using it, virtually unchanged, for over 200 years few have ever considered if there might be a way to improve it. Likewise the fact that we live in a P.I.T. of Profit, Interest and Taxation that prevents us from enjoying a fair share of the wealth that our collective productivity creates is rarely discussed publicly and never to the extent necessary to find solutions.

So… I’m going to start a series of articles to address that, because for the first time in history enough people might finally be ready to accept that our existing governments, authorities and institutions have been playing us all along in order to boost their own wealth, power and control over the rest of us and all life on earth. As the assaults against us continue to escalate in both frequency and severity, more people will be willing to face the fact that we the people need to take over the responsibility for governing ourselves in a respectful, peaceful, cooperative manner. For the first time in history, we have both the opportunity and the tools to set ourselves free and rise out of the P.I.T. Once enough people get onboard, there will be no stopping this movement.

Because much of our existing language and meaning of words has been captured and twisted to deceive the public into believing a meaning that is actually the opposite of the intentions or actions concealed behind the language, I will name this series simply… money2.0 I have already started to create a web site to spread awareness beyond just this substack. Please help bring an alternative money and economic system into being by supporting this discussion with your own ideas and comments and please share this important project widely. Everyone’s voice is important.

stay tuned for the first article in the series…