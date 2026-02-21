As the name implies, natural anarchism embodies a fundamental moral relationship with nature as well as moral principles of governance. Natural anarchism starts with the premise that no one has a natural right to own the land that was bequeathed to all of humanity by Creation. All those presently alive have a responsibility to steward and protect all of the gifts of Creation which include land, natural resources and all species of living things. No individual or group has the right to own the Earth or the Moon or any other natural assets that were endowed upon humans to use responsibly.

The other core premise of Natural Anarchism asserts that at birth all humans inherit a set of natural rights prescribed by natural laws which are intuitive and innate in our original state of innocence. For centuries governments and rulers have tried to suppress and extinguish this moral knowledge with the laws and legalese necessary to repress and control society. Moral law is timeless and hasn’t changed since God gave Moses the 10 commandments in 1312 BC. Natural law is written into our heart and conscience at birth but it has been corrupted by centuries of unjust transgressions. Precedent after precedent ignored natural moral law and allowed the justice system of the untouchables to develop.

All of the proposals that society’s “Freedom Leaders” are suggesting simply replace one group of administrators with another set of bosses. The plans to separate Alberta or Quebec from Canada are always constrained by the establishment of a new government and a new set of bureaucracies to control average citizens. Government is always a subtraction from free will. Sometimes it is necessary when the free will of one causes serious harm to others. But when laws are merely pre-emptive control systems, without any injury being present, then they unjustly limit the natural rights of others to choose for themselves a way to live independently.

To address this betrayal of natural law, Natural Anarchism suggests the following radical Canadian example of a free society. While most will scream that this idea is not practical or achievable, that is not the point. The intent here is to crack open the cage of conventional wisdom and to encourage others to seek “outside the box” solutions. Simply replacing one control grid with another is not the answer. Hang on to your shorts, here we go.

The total land area of Canada is just over 3.5 million square miles, or 9 million square kilometres. According to the 2021 census, there are just over 15.3 million households in Canada. If every household had the right to occupy, use and control 100 acres of land the total land required would be just under 2.4 million square miles or about 68% of the available land mass. 50 acres per household would amount to just over one-third of Canada’s land area.

Since natural law denies individuals the right of owning anything that Creation has endowed upon all of humanity, and because natural law prescribes that all people alive today must recognize their innate responsibility to act as stewards of Creation in order to protect and strengthen the gift of life for all future generations, it follows that no individual or group ownership of land is legitimate and no individual or group’s use of land should degrade its natural value or resilience.

Accordingly, all of Canada’s land mass should be mapped and divided into 100 acre parcels (or any size 50 acres or above that people feel is more reasonable). These parcels will replace the concept of municipalities and provinces. Municipal and provincial governments will no longer have jurisdiction or control over these family parcels unless natural moral laws are broken. Each family will be the sole government for their own acreage. No municipal or provincial laws will control how families choose to live or use their properties. The land required for government and industrial purposes would remain in cities and towns and would be the only jurisdictions regulated by existing legislation.

Property would be re-allocated from local regional centres on a first-come first-served basis. Since all properties are custodial, there would be no cost to acquire a parcel. People would simply agree to abide by the principles of natural law and to care for the property responsibly. Everyone could afford free land. Existing physical assets like homes, buildings and equipment that could not be moved to a new location would be purchased at their replacement cost by the government, then dismantled, salvaged and used or sold as raw materials. No one would lose the equity value of any physical assets they now own.

One of the most interesting results of this idea would be that most of Canada’s land mass would remain forest, farm or agricultural. Families could provide most of what they need for themselves or through local cooperatives. Those who choose instead to live in towns and cities would enjoy a much less crowded environment. Homelessness, poverty and crime would be reduced dramatically.

This solution addresses individual sovereignty, land ownership, environmental sustainability and natural moral law all at once. I hope it ignites your own creative thought and imagination. Most of the questions that readers of this will have are likely already answered in my other posts. Please check them out and put the pieces together yourself.