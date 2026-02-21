Gratitude

Amaterasu Solar
1d

While I agree with most of this, I do ponder someOne who "trespasses" making the claims that no One owns the land, and it belongs to ALL of Us, do... They can go anywhere, anytime.

Rather, I would say that We all own what We use. If We use an acre (or 20) for Our living and comfort, then that acre We own. We can't own things We never see or use - but in the moneyed world, collecting rent is often "using" things We never see...

This is why I aim to eliminate money in any form. Then, no One can own things They never see or use - what would be the point, even?

Also, I think that what We need to look at is not the whole area of the country/area, but at the actual usable land. We can't expect someOne "given?" (by whom?) land at the top of a snow-covered mountain to manage well.

And... What of the Ones of Us who do not want more than 1/4 acre with a small cottage, being unable to "work the land?" Who are too old for all that?

I am surely an anarchist, but with any accounting for the energy We add (slave chains to afford to live), the Ones with the gold will make the rules.

