Amaterasu Solar
Jul 5

Well, You know My take on "tokens" to be used to account for the energy We add into a system. Sooner or later psychopaths will figure out how to get the most and then start buying things and People to Their agendas.

Get free energy tech out in the open and accounting for Our energy added becomes pointless.

But I have said this more than once... LOL!

rrodynmac
7d

I remember reading a while back, that personal private property such as houses and land would be “tokenised” under the New World Order.

I guess this is pretty much the same.

There’s no way I trust any gov’t to responsibly manage natural resources, mainly because gov’ts have gone rogue under the umbrella of WEF/UN/WHO.

We all know this mob want to get rid of most of us, using control, and control the remainder like lab rats, or keep them as slaves or both.

So the natural resources would be mostly used by the psychopaths who want to control everything anyway!

I’m not sure about Canada or America, but in Australia, we are no longer issued paper title deeds for our houses or other private property, so ownership can be stripped from us with a keyboardstroke. I was listening to how this could be done in lockstep by all countries in response to a financial crisis like the one in 2008, I think it was, on Dr Mike Yeadon’s new documentary, which is a simple one man show. So gov’ts all have debts in trillions of dollars-most people down under don’t seem to know this, and the “banking families” and central banks of countries could each call in their debts at once, and everyone’s private property would be stripped from them. “You will own nothing….”

Here’s the link to Mike Yeadon’s 1 hour doco-it’s all good, and easy to listen to, but not signing up to digital/biometric ID is absolutely key-we must make it fail. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgOZ64oJo6U

