Thought, memory, knowledge…

our greatest human strength,

our deepest human enigma.

Billions of neurons,

trillions of synapses,

uncharted internal galaxies,

incomprehensible,

yet responsible for,

comprehension itself.

Mother of space and time,

catalyst of emotional weather,

the mysterious lifelong partner,

that we call "I".

A partition of consciousness,

provides an illusion of independence.

Of course we are free, to apply our will

and shape a life for ourselves.

But is not the present landscape

and the actors that it contains,

just a figment of our interpretation?

And is not our interpretation,

based entirely on our unique neural nebulae?

Do the stars of our past,

not still tug on the tides of today?

Does the gravity of experience,

our memories of pain and pleasure,

not hold our feet to the ground?

And as we age,

does the thrust of our idealism and creativity

not weaken in relation to the mass

of our accumulated attitudes and beliefs?

Do we really have the strength,

to break free from the inertia of our past?

True freedom may be possible,

but few have the determination and will

necessary to overcome, the gravitational pull of the subconscious

that restrains the mind, in its daily orbit.

The trip to freedom,

can only be fuelled,

by tapping the vast resources,

of the subconscious mind.

Face and forgive the past.

Remove the barriers of pride, fear and hate.

Deconstruct your Ego

and discover direct consciousness.

Reality only exists in the present moment,

in the infinite flow of NOW.

Shut off the chatter of your mental CPU,

that screens reality through a filter

of memories and emotions.

Let go of your certainties and

trust your senses and instincts to guide you.

The awe and wonder of a miraculous unity awaits you!

.