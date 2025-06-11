A member of LocalResistance sent this flyer idea to me last night. It’s a page you can post online or print and hand out to draw new people into the conversation about the dangers of globalization. A high quality pdf print version is available here
Thanks for helping to get others involved and building public resistance to globalism, technocracy, and corporate and government overreach.
I urge everyone to listen to this riveting podcast. I learned so much from these two. Though I see things a little differently in parts, and I think they would be well served to hear slightly different aspects, or different aspects, period, they cover areas that we ought to be thinking about. They cover the possibility that all these disasters could be fueled by our own harboring on them. This is Alec Zeck interview Tom Barnett. Would love to hear your thoughts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tahsGl8Mq0
If one has a family to look after, these videos/podcasts are far too long to listen to. Unless they can upfront promise me to get rid of the globalists etc, sorry, I’ve not the time.
The flyers look good, but where I am, the cost of printing ink is shocking. Even if I printed one, and took it to my local library to photocopy, I don’t know how many I could afford!
Not saying I wouldn’t want to do it, am saying everything costs so much! And I struggle to find time to do such things, and the library has ridiculously short opening hours! And I only use an ipad, so can’t use a flash drive. I’ve got problems, I know!