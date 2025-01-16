Introducing NO, a symbol of rejection to the government of their self-appointed authority and illegitimate claim of a right to govern. NO is a rejection of your illegitimate presumption of an entitlement to a superior set of rights and privileges that are not generally available to all citizens. Unethical acts remain unethical whether committed by a lone individual or a majority government.

NO is the symbol of our emancipation from your pretense of authority and the illegitimacy of your entire political governance system of laws and justice, police and military, finance and taxation, economics and property rights, medical and education systems, public information control and media propaganda systems. The entire legacy of your authority is totally corrupt and shamefully anti-social.

A global tribe of nameless individuals are ready to show up and shut down the imaginary authority of government whenever and wherever it threatens the common mystical rights bestowed by Creation to all individuals. We demand nothing from government other than to be left alone to live as we choose without causing harm to others. We do not wish to overthrow the government and take control. We long only to live freely in a world that operates on mutual consent and equal respect for all who do no harm.

Please begin producing and circulating these symbols yourself. Print them in colour or copy them in black & white. Color them on sidewalks and walls with chalk. Print window decals on vinyl, stickers, patches for clothing or printed shirts. Post them on store windows, transit shelters, highway signs, everywhere you go but most importantly display them on your own car or truck and in your own windows at home and at work. Identify to your neighbours that an unstoppable determination to be free is brewing that will end the illegitimate authority of all governments, worldwide, permanently.

As the number of supporters visibly grows in each community an independent communication and alert system can be initiated to coordinate defensive action against individual government attacks. Imagine having thousands of citizens on standby in your community who are ready to show up and shut down government corruption and abuse. A taxation or licensing problem arises… occupy and disable the local office with a thousand supporters… remember we don’t care about changing the laws, we just want to be left alone and immune from their abuse. The issue is solved the moment the one being persecuted is allowed to live freely and independently from government regulation (while, of course, causing no harm to others).

“You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us. And the world will live as one.” John Lennon, Imagine

To download a printer-ready NO logo just click on the size you want in the links below. They are all mounted on a clear circular vinyl background material which can easily be swapped for sticker paper or any other material you choose to print on.

