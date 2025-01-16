Introducing NO, a symbol of rejection to the government of their self-appointed authority and illegitimate claim of a right to govern. NO is a rejection of your illegitimate presumption of an entitlement to a superior set of rights and privileges that are not generally available to all citizens. Unethical acts remain unethical whether committed by a lone individual or a majority government.
NO is the symbol of our emancipation from your pretense of authority and the illegitimacy of your entire political governance system of laws and justice, police and military, finance and taxation, economics and property rights, medical and education systems, public information control and media propaganda systems. The entire legacy of your authority is totally corrupt and shamefully anti-social.
A global tribe of nameless individuals are ready to show up and shut down the imaginary authority of government whenever and wherever it threatens the common mystical rights bestowed by Creation to all individuals. We demand nothing from government other than to be left alone to live as we choose without causing harm to others. We do not wish to overthrow the government and take control. We long only to live freely in a world that operates on mutual consent and equal respect for all who do no harm.
Please begin producing and circulating these symbols yourself. Print them in colour or copy them in black & white. Color them on sidewalks and walls with chalk. Print window decals on vinyl, stickers, patches for clothing or printed shirts. Post them on store windows, transit shelters, highway signs, everywhere you go but most importantly display them on your own car or truck and in your own windows at home and at work. Identify to your neighbours that an unstoppable determination to be free is brewing that will end the illegitimate authority of all governments, worldwide, permanently.
As the number of supporters visibly grows in each community an independent communication and alert system can be initiated to coordinate defensive action against individual government attacks. Imagine having thousands of citizens on standby in your community who are ready to show up and shut down government corruption and abuse. A taxation or licensing problem arises… occupy and disable the local office with a thousand supporters… remember we don’t care about changing the laws, we just want to be left alone and immune from their abuse. The issue is solved the moment the one being persecuted is allowed to live freely and independently from government regulation (while, of course, causing no harm to others).
“You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us. And the world will live as one.” John Lennon, Imagine
To download a printer-ready NO logo just click on the size you want in the links below. They are all mounted on a clear circular vinyl background material which can easily be swapped for sticker paper or any other material you choose to print on.
allCaps 2 inch
allCaps 3 inch
allCaps 4 inch
allCaps 5 inch
allCaps 6 inch
The only issue I see is the creation of controversy...
Creating Controversy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/creating-controversy
Yes, NO. What a great simple answer. It’s also safe and effective! Everything it represents is safe and effective, for us, the people. (I don’t say we, the people, as most people associate this with being American. No offence at all to Americans, it’s just I’m not American, and don’t want to steal your words!)
We can all be we, the people, because we are! Most of us want our independent countries back from those who want to steal them, and make us live under a top heavy centralised one world government. NO-we/us the people don’t want that. You bloody globalists/cabal/commo/fascist/fake bastards-you are NOt elite, you are scumite, and you can all go and eat shit for all we/us the people care about you. Go on, off you go. Leave us alone and we MAY leave you alone. It’s your choice-we have big plans for you tiny little people. We are united, we are many, we are ready. WE DON’T NEED or WANT YOU SODS, so SODOFF!!!
We know your tactics, they won’t work any more. Go away and read you fairy stories you are a bunch of fairies, my how I know this. Satan’s got you all worked out, and guess what-satan lies!! Satan is aka “The Father of Lies”. You’ve all been sucked in, and he’ll spit the lot of you OUT! Satan is aka “Lord of the Flies”. How so fitting. So next time you try to fool we/us the people, what are we going to do? NO!!! NO!!! NO!!!
Nice post Don, sweet and simple! NO, that’s all we/us need! One thing, you probably know, that John Lennon song-a lot of people don’t like some of the lyrics, like “the world will live as one”, because it sounds like one world government. Whatever. But how about we have NO world government! We don’t need them, they can all go jump, except for a few good seeming ones, but they could be lying too. That’s all that top heavy government has ever done to we/us the people-lie!!! NO more!! We don’t need government, we can organise ourselves. We are many, we have many skills-so many, you scumite lot don’t know what we’ve got. You’ve all lied to us incessantly for five years and many more centuries-NO more. Just…go away. We don’t want you. You’re all bloody useless anyway. Your jobs are gone. We’re not paying your wages anymore-you’ve all committed TREASON against us. Go away quietly, or we’ll be after you. We have NO fear. We have everything to gain by making you go, if you won’t quietly drift off away from us. Do YOU idiots get it? If you don’t get it, look it up!
NO fear left, only fury!! Not those legendary furies, we/us the people’s fury!! You have NO GO left in you, so you’d all better go! NOw!! Get out of our lives! Remember, we are many, to all scumites we say NO!! Hear us? NO!!! NO and NO and NO!!!
Thank you so much Don!! (You even have NO in your name, so do I ! There’s probably five billion or so of us who have NO in our names, check it out guys!)