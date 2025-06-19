Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to successfully reach and inspire other Canadians to mobilize against the political and economic tyranny that has now become all too obvious. Led by Carney, the globalists are now in a position to finish Canada off. Digital IDs and CBDCs will likely roll out in the fall and from then on Canadians will have little choice other than to obey orders. The unlimited promise and potential of our great country will be forever sealed off by our financial servitude to an unelected, technocratic, bureaucracy whose plans to control the future of all humanity are evil and insane. A shocking amount of our land, assets and prime resources have already been acquired by foreign entities. Why do so few Canadians seem to care?

I am tired and demoralized by my own irrelevance. My ideas are too far-fetched to generate public interest or support. Hopefully sometime in the future, fresh eyes will read my posts and a movement to start a resistance political party will emerge. There is absolutely no point in discussing freedom or reform without first identifying and understanding the fundamental flaws of our current social operating system, namely debt, interest and profit. So once again, I humbly submit my 30+ years of research and rabble rousing on my Monetary Reform and Financial Party websites, and urge you to connect and collaborate with your like-minded neighbours using Local Resistance.

Before I leave to enjoy what may well be the last summer of old-fashioned freedom, I offer this final look at the financial shenanigans of our federal government, and an update on an clever tax replacement idea… a Financial Transaction Tax.

.

In 2007, the year before the financial crisis, the federal government of Canada owed $422 billion in debt securities and $678 million in outstanding loans. From 2008 to 2012 debt securities increased by $288.9 billion or 68% and outstanding loans increased by $8.5 billion. Total tax revenue in 2008 was just $204 billion so government handouts during the financial crisis equalled about 1.5 years of tax revenues.

In 2019, the year before the Covid crisis, the federal government of Canada owed $792 billion in debt securities and $9 billion in outstanding loans. From 2020 to 2021 debt securities increased by $435.2 billion or 55% and outstanding loans increased by $2.2 billion. Total tax revenue in 2020 was just $300 billion so government handouts during the Covid crisis again equalled about 1.5 years of tax revenues.

Since 2008, federal government debt has risen by over $1 trillion (245%) which equals about 2.4 years of current tax revenues. The government is now adding over $100 billion of new debt annually, half of which is just the interest cost of borrowing. This spending rampage has to stop. Taxpayers are maxed out. There is a much better way for the government to finance its operations… a Financial Transaction Tax.

Imagine for a moment that money is just a utility. Like hydro or gas, it flows through a distribution system to people who wish to use it. The flows are metered and a flat fee is charged to pay for government services and the costs of running the system. Most Canadians have no idea how much money circulates in the Canadian economy every year. GDP figures only measure the net change, or value-added component of the economy. In 2024, Canada’s GDP was just over $3 trillion. But according to Payments Canada, the gross value of the most common financial transactions, settled through the ACSS system, totalled $9.5 trillion. Another $97.4 trillion flowed through the LYNX payment clearing and settlement system in 2024. In addition, an estimated 20% or $21.4 trillion in internal, branch-to-branch transactions were settled privately by large financial institutions. All-in-all, financial transactions worth over $128 trillion kept the economy going. If each transaction was taxed at a rate of just 1%, it would generate almost $1.3 trillion in revenue. In 2024, the total combined tax revenues of all levels of government in Canada was just under $913 billion. By applying a 1% tax on all financial transactions the government could abolish all other taxes, including income, sales, payroll and property taxes and still have a revenue surplus of nearly $400 billion to pay down the debt. Even if government-initiated financial transactions accounted for one-third of the total gross spending in the economy Canada’s entire taxation system could be eliminated immediately.

Without income taxes to pay, the disposable income of all Canadians would rise by an amount equal to their current payroll deductions. Their purchasing power would be further increased by the abolition of the PST and GST. The removal of all of the other taxes which are embedded in the price of the goods and services that consumers buy (ie. gasoline, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.) would also increase their relative purchasing power. An increased demand for goods and services would stimulate productive investment and create economic growth. The disappearance of all payroll taxes would encourage job creation.

A Financial Transaction Tax (F.T.T.) would be easy for Canadians to understand. If you spend a dollar you pay a penny in taxes, that’s all there is to it. If you earned $50,000 a year and spent every cent of it, the total tax you would pay would be $500. The F.T.T. would be collected at the point of sale by the seller of goods and services or the broker/clearer of financial transactions and would be remitted directly to the government(s) on a monthly basis. Software modifications to existing computer-based clearing and settlement systems would be relatively inexpensive to develop and implement. The government’s savings on tax collections, processing and administration, and tax enforcement would be enormous. Displaced staff from Revenue Canada and the provincial revenue ministries could be re-assigned to other ministries that have been hurt by recent spending cutbacks. Individuals and businesses would save on tax preparation and tax avoidance costs. How much you earned would be irrelevant since no one would pay any income taxes. How you spent your income wouldn’t matter either since all transactions would be taxed at the same 1% rate.

By changing the environment of the speculative marketplace, a F.T.T. would reduce the turnover rate of short-term, speculative investments which do little for the economy except push up the cost of capital and raise the price of goods & services. In a more controlled environment, investors would seek stable, longer-term investments with innovative, growing companies. Balancing the budget, at all levels of government, would help restore investor confidence in the overall stability of the Canadian investment marketplace. Some investors, seeking to maximize their profits, may consider transferring their capital outside of Canada to speculate without the tax. Applying the F.T.T. to all wealth that is leaving the country would help discourage this response.

To avoid another financial crisis, the finance minister must do more than merely tinker with government expenditures in his next budget. He must simplify the tax system and reduce the burden of taxation smothering the economy. By metering the daily flow of money in Canada, the minister could stimulate productive growth and establish a sustainable debt-free foundation on which to build Canada’s economic future.