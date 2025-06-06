Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6hEdited

As You know... I aim to remove the worry of money. Parents will teach, along with Those who LOVE to teach, who will gain reputation and respect paid to Them when Their work is admirable. Students will be taught:

1. Reading

2. Writing

3. Arithmetic

4. Logic

5. Reason

6. Ethics - the three Laws and their application

7. The Betterment Ethic - to look for ways to make things better for Those around You and create them

8. The purpose in life is to find what You love to do that helps the most

This frees Us all to fulfill Our potential, rather than having to find some way to plug Our energy in somehow to get enough accounting tokens to afford to live.

And I quite loathe the term, "collective." LOL! Who is the collector? I prefer the term, "aggregate." A coming together in strength of bonding as equals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 don findlay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture