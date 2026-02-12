Despite what the cynics have led you to believe, freedom from economic slavery is possible. The only thing blocking the path to freedom is the will of the public. It is the psychology of hopelessness that keeps us caged… our own convictions about the actual tools to escape. Despair and frustration over the historical realities of our political and economic betrayal disempower resistance. But just because money has captured our current political system, it doesn’t overrule the authority of democracy to determine the public good.

The disintegration of shared social beliefs and moral culture is intentional and has been skillfully used to divide us and distract us from our common needs. But all Canadians, native or immigrant, liberal or conservative, employed or unemployed, religious or atheist, wealthy or poor, want to live well and make choices for themselves without government interference. This should be the bedrock of society and the pavement on the path to freedom.

The first step, and probably the most difficult, is the internal cognitive adjustment that individuals have to make. They have to give up their pessimism and protective isolation from radically new ideas. They have to reassess their own definition of “reality” and seriously question if the path that society is currently on is “realistic”. If pure evil is now controlling the political, economic and environmental destiny of humankind is it “realistic” to let it destroy billions of people and the natural operating systems of life itself? Common sense is the public’s most powerful weapon to use against the maniacs now in control. It’s the weapon they fear the most and it is why they are trying to disable it through aerosol spraying, mRNA poisoning and cellular network radiation. If we allow them to continue to lead us down the path of human destruction and war we will surely perish. That has to be the ultimate in “unrealistic”.

The ONLY social tool that is powerful enough to overcome their influence is true democracy. Yes it’s only been theoretical up to now but if we use organize properly we can expel the corruption that now controls it. But people have to genuinely believe that it is possible, that it is urgent, that it is “realistic” and then get involved personally to make it happen. Word of mouth media is the most powerful communication tool in society. The government is trying desperately to censor and criminalize free speech, thought and action in a chilling Orwellian fashion but we still have enough time to start a genuine peaceful political revolution. If a majority of people are willing to let go of the idea that the game is too rigged to do anything about it, and are willing to roll up their sleeves and help a new party win a strong majority government in the next election, then we will have a means to defeat the current agenda, disassemble the bureaucracy and redefine the role of government and the purpose of life.

So step one is the internal realignment of individual beliefs, overcoming cynicism, recognizing the urgency of the situation, and mobilizing individual citizen involvement and coordinated action. Like I said, step one is probably the most difficult.

Step two may be just as difficult as step one. Getting people to agree on a replacement for the current political, economic and financial systems and the new role of government in society is going to be a doozie. Here the “keep it simple and succinct” kiss rule is crucial. A winning party must clearly define the foundational moral principles that a new society will operate on. It must state clearly in unambiguous language what the shared goals of civilization are and define what the relationships and responsibilities will be between individuals, the state and corporations (if they are allowed to continue to exist). The platform need not attempt to address every individual issue or social problem that now exists. To do so would alienate more people than it would attract. All that is needed is a strong explanation of a new vision for a freer, more humane world that does not exploit either humans or the natural world unfairly or needlessly. As anyone who has been following me knows, I have some highly developed alternatives to offer to the discussion but public consultation must dictate the final platform of any new party.

Step three is to communicate the news that there is now a real alternative to the current corruption that is hell bent on our destruction, and to install candidates in every riding from coast to coast. Here is where the power of positive human energy defeats the power of evil. People animated with the love of genuine truth have an unstoppable effect on others. Stimulating public discussions and penetrating established viewpoints by asking probing questions that force respondents to think deeply in order to formulate answers to defend their existing beliefs is the best way to change minds and bring people onboard. Social media platforms can still be used for now at least to get new information out. Face-to-face public meetings are more effective however and can be organized as small kitchen table, or local neighbourhood events. Larger city-wide functions can be held in libraries, community centres and outdoor markets and festivals.

Specific party strategies and fundraising options will be discussed in a part two if the public response to this initial plan justifies a continued effort. If most people find this first part to be a pipe dream or utopian fantasy then it won’t proceed. If this introduction goes viral however, I will follow up with a part two. Thanks for watching/reading. Please discuss this revolution with your friends and send feedback.

