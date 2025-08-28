If you are tired of Big Tech stealing your personal data, government surveillance, censorship and digital control over your purchases then you need to know about a fabulous online alternative called Qortal. Qortal is developing a rapidly expanding collection of open source apps that replace the need for the internet with the privacy and stability of a decentralized, peer-to-peer network. There are no central servers to congest traffic flow and censor content. Distributed information can not be lost if individual nodes go down. Users can remain anonymous while they browse and use the encrypted apps like:

Q-mail - a replacement for E-mail

Q-tube - a replacement for YouTube

Q-chat - which enables you to easily start your own chat group in seconds

Q-blog - which enables you to easily start your own blog or news group in seconds

Q-shop - where you can advertise your goods and services and create your own storefront

Q-share - where you can torrent files, programs, music, whatever without surveillance

The variety and quality of the apps just keeps expanding as more users join the open source development team.

Qortal also has its own crypto coin called the QORT which you can earn by creating your own node and becoming a minter. QORTs can also be obtained by using the Q-trade app to convert other coins like Bitcoin or Litecoin into QORTs. To fully participate in Qortal you need to have a few QORTs in your account. Requesting them from other users in the chat should bring an almost immediate donation.

The vision of the founders of Qortal is to create a private, decentralized, peer-to-peer network that will surpass the speed, security and freedom of the existing internet… and they are well on the way to achieving that. Start a local Qortal node in your own town or city to network, chat, email and file share with family and friends privately without censorship or surveillance. As free speech and independent thinking are increasingly censored and criminalized, the need for Qortal becomes obvious.

You can access Qortal’s shared public node anonymously at https://hub.qortal.link/

To read more about Qortal visit https://qortal.org or https://qortal.dev or download the free pdf book “Blockchain Use Cases” at https://qortal.dev/ebook

When you first visit Qortal it may seem like there is nothing to do there except view the testosterone-drenched ramblings of the minters and developers. The General chat can get a little bit crude at times, but have faith and click on the apps button on the left side of the main page and explore the apps that I mentioned above.

Personally, I believe that simply duplicating existing internet programs and apps without introducing significant new innovations in the liberty, freedom and sovereignty domains is like being a “Rebel Without A Cause”. To stand out, Qortal must motivate and enable all people to participate in the Great Transition that is urgently needed to annihilate crony crapitalism and stop the technocratic takeover of “civilization”.