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Before designing a better operating system for humanity we need to fully understand why there is a need for DEBT in the system we use now. This involves exploring the ether of social and economic VALUE. Ether is an invisible gas used to put people (and knowledge) to sleep.

I first saw the cracks in the foundation of society in the mid-1960s. Pollution and over-population were my main concerns. The anti-social design of our economic and monetary system was not revealed to me until the mid-1990s. I have been seeking solutions ever since.

VALUE is the core of society’s problems. Subjective, imaginary VALUEs drive our economy and define what is socially important. Economic or market VALUE is based on the “law” of supply and demand, or maximum self-interest, which sets prices at the highest level the market will bear. Prices have been completely separated from costs, which are protected “trade secrets”.

If all producers use prices to take in more FROM the marketplace than they pay out TO the marketplace in costs, then a shortage of money in the marketplace is inevitable. DEBT is society’s current means of ignoring this insanity. Imaginary promise-to-pay money is created out of nothing and loaned to the gullible fools who accept the nonsense that every asset must be paid for entirely, upfront, before it can be built or used. Interest demands back more than was loaned out which deepens and perpetuates the economic discrepancies further. DEBT simply pushes the promise-to-pay to the next generation.

As I point out in my videos, there are only two components to the REAL costs of everything that society produces… human and natural resources. Every product made is simply one format of storing a unique combination of the two resources. The tools and machinery used for resource extraction, automation, assembly and transportation are all simply stored versions of human and natural resources.

Creation provided the Earth’s natural resources for all living things both here now and yet to come. They are free. We don’t dump money into the ocean when we fish, or bury money in the ground when we mine minerals. We just take them from the commonwealth. The only costs are the human resource costs to extract and process the natural resources into usable assets. Realizing this is profound, because it reveals that human resources are the only true expense of everything made.

Human resources consist of knowledge, skill & talent, and physical labour. Knowledge is an accumulated social asset acquired over centuries of human existence. All new breakthroughs are merely extensions of previous thought. Intellectual property is a scam. Skill & talent are simply nature’s individual gifts nurtured through education, training and practice. No one can choose their natural talents before their birth. We must all, be thankful for, and make the best of what we have been given. If society VALUEs the social nutrition of individual potential, and the equal natural rights of every individual to live freely without coercion or exploitation, then the only ingredient left to measure the VALUE of everything is human labour.

Human labour occurs and is measured in time. Time is a universally understood standard that is fixed to the rotation speed of the Earth. Time is stable, constant and can’t be inflated by human desire. Time is universally and individually accessible and available to everyone equally. At some point in their life most people recognize that their time on Earth is limited and that it has infinite VALUE. What person when told they have only another month to live wouldn’t trade all of their material wealth and assets for another year of normal living. True respect for others includes respecting the infinite VALUE of their time as well. It naturally follows then that if all lifetimes are of infinite VALUE then all lifetimes are equally valuable to the individual. If all lifetimes are infinitely and equally valuable, then all increments of lifetimes, or hours, must also be of equal VALUE.

If prices are based solely on true costs, and the only true cost of all assets is human resources, then when automation reduces the need for human resources, the cost of everything decreases accordingly. This was the promise that was made when industrialization was first introduced. Modern methods would increase efficiency and lower the cost of everything. I’m still waiting.

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