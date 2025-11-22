Gratitude

Amaterasu Solar
1d

Wish I was not a shut-in, effectively. I have no key and My friend sleeps through the day, and I sleep through the night. So I'm stuck here in My 6 sq ft of space on His floor, pacing the apartment for My exercise.

My only contact is through the web.

So I work to get People to stop consenting to that psychopathic legal/governmafia mess, standing sovereign on Ethical ground.

Just Stop Consenting! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/just-stop-consenting

AND

Join Me as a Sovereign Here on Ethical Ground (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/join-me-as-a-sovereign-here-on-ethical

rrodynmac
1d

I’m in, tried a couple of people closest in distance to me (a few hundred km), but no answer yet.

I’ll keep trying.

I’ve shared the link a few times, people have seemed to be appreciative.

I don’t go anywhere much, except grocery shopping and doctor(I know-it’s scary everytime I go).

Maybe I could do some flyers/pamphlets and put them in letterboxes (if I can find said letterboxes).

