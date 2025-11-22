No one is coming to save you. Politicians are too busy tracking public opinions and chasing votes while government bureaucrats conspire with corporate lobbyists and special interest groups. NGOs and news media organizations are too dependent on government subsidies to rock the boat and investigate the truth honestly. Most “freedom groups” have been castrated by infiltration, internal division and endless debate. Fear corrodes their commitment and turns “action” into letter writing and petitions. But the government isn’t listening and the corporations don’t care. They are too busy chasing profits and implementing their control agenda for a technocratic One World empire. Individual citizens are pretty much left on their own to defend themselves.

Local Resistance was started during the Covid lockdowns to counter that isolation by linking concerned citizens together locally. Local Resistance is a secure, anonymous search tool designed to help people easily locate neighbours in their own city or town who share similar concerns and who are willing to stand together to defend themselves against government overreach and the municipal enforcers of the globalist agenda. As the threat of Covid eased people began to feel safe again and new registrations declined. But the totalitarian takeover of the world is accelerating and citizen resistance is more urgent now than ever before. So far 1,010 people from 38 countries have signed up but there needs to be a whole lot more of us to make this idea work.

By linking locally we can find strength and support, we can communicate, coordinate, educate and resist… we can pool resources and organize alternatives. The more of us that get involved, the safer each one of us becomes. There is strength in numbers, that’s why it is so important to spread the word and unite locally. If a neighbour is hassled or treated unfairly then the local team can mobilize resources to help the victim. If essential resources and alternative systems need to be started or expanded, local debt-free investment and cooperative community development can flourish as people look for safe, local, face-to-face investment opportunities to avoid asset seizures and bank bail-ins.

Ideally each town or city will develop their own strategies for coordinating resistance and challenging local policies and bylaws. Each community needs a welcomer to monitor the Local Resistance website and break the ice when new people in their area sign up. A tech-savvy local blog/chat/news coordinator is also needed. Community outreach strategies need to be organized... things like getting videos screened publicly in library meetings, union halls, whatever. Any local businesses that have background videos playing in their waiting areas, or bars that will switch off sports for a while are great targets for spreading public awareness. Regular, ongoing brainstorming sessions can be set up as private kitchen table meetings or larger public events. The power of collective inspiration and action will be unstoppable and the drift towards a global dictatorship will stop.

So what are YOU prepared to do to save yourself? Complaining, blogging and rants like this are not enough. We must join together locally in collective community action to protect ourselves. Are you in? Please visit https://localResistance.org to get started.