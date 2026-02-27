Gratitude

Amaterasu Solar
1d

I am unclear why We should retain the legal/governmafia system in the least. Money will buy legalates (they are NOT Laws) to the profit of the moneyed Ones. And that system is in service to the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money).

All governmafias are illegitimate. If I can't give authority over You to someOne else, how could such constructs, giving Some authority over Others be acceptable?

Rather, I would have:

Ethical Anarchy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/ethical-anarchy

Calling a Legalate a Law (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/calling-a-legalate-a-law

