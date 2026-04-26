Why spend time regurgitating the betrayals of the past and wallowing in the depressing consequences. Put it aside, you know the truth now, and focus on building the solutions. Harness the new positive energies derived from love, respect and natural liberty and join together locally with others to build a better social operating system.

There are many good initiatives going on. Reach out to others who already understand and are taking the responsibility for direct positive action seriously. It is the best cure for depression that I have discovered. Here are three innovative projects you should investigate to help get you started.

hOur World

https://hourworld.org/index.htm

We are Social Architects who believe that people are the true wealth of the world as their talents gracefully flow out to the benefit of all. We are grounded in the principles of simplicity and abundance and in the the joy of giving and receiving. It is our desire to help in the reclamation of local community prosperity by providing our gifts of time, training and tools in a pay it forward model within the Hour Exchange networks of hOurworld®.

We strive to remove all barriers to entry and membership in the time banking movement so that all may have the opportunity to contribute their time and talents and feel connected to their local community. As individuals we each participate in the community currency movement and we honour all the good people who have contributed to this system of service to others. We pay special tribute to the seven women that originally founded time banking in the United States.

hOurworld® exists to welcome and connect all varieties of time banks, mutual aid networks and local credit exchanges under one roof. This allows interaction between member exchanges everywhere, as their interests and needs arise. The hOurworld® Train the Trainer program teaches the fundamentals for organizing, building and enriching new and existing time banks. This model provides a recipe for program nurturing and growth towards maturity. As each new exchange develops it can seed another through the sharing of resources. And that exchange will seed another... and another...

A brief 3 minute video about the history of Time and Talents, the software that supports hOurworld, an international network of service exchanges (time banks) where people provide services, bank their hours, then spend those hours to get their own needs met!

One Small Town

https://www.onesmalltown.org/landing_page.php

Imagine a beautiful world filled with harmony, joy, peace and abundance. The kind of world we have all dreamed of. We are creating this world for ourselves, for our families and our communities. Not at some stage in the distant future, but now, in our own lifetime.

If you are tired of working like a slave just to make ends meet; If you believe there is a better way for us to live and thrive; If you know that cooperation and collaboration creates prosperity; the ONE SMALL TOWN initiative is the place for you.

We Are Creating Communities Where:

People work in cooperation and collaboration for the wellbeing of the entire community, contributing their skills and talents for the benefit of all.

Everyone only has to contribute 3 hours per week towards our community owned businesses and projects - Where we share everything we have grown, built and created for free, between all our members equally.

Where everyone is an equal shareholder in all of the businesses that belong to the community.

Where everything we need to survive is provided by ourselves for ourselves, including food, housing, services, education, healthcare & more.

UBUNTU Contributionism

is a socio-economic philosophy and proposed social structure developed by South African author Michael Tellinger, detailed in his book UBUNTU Contributionism: A Blueprint for Human Prosperity.

It proposes replacing the current money-based capitalist system with a community-driven model based on the ancient African principle of Ubuntu, roughly translated as “I am because we are” or “unity within community.”

Key tenets of the philosophy include:

Abolition of Money: Tellinger argues that money was not naturally evolved from barter but was maliciously introduced by ancient priest-kings and modern banking elites as a tool of control and enslavement. Contributionism aims to systematically remove money from society to achieve freedom from financial tyranny.

Contribution-Based Economy: In an Ubuntu Contributionist society, individuals contribute their skills, talents, and labor to the community. In return, the community provides for all basic needs, including food, shelter, healthcare, and education, through collective effort and shared resources.

Community Prosperity: The system emphasizes cooperation over competition, aiming for unlimited prosperity and abundance for all members. While money may still be used for external trade with non-contributing entities, internal community transactions operate without currency.

Political and Social Action: The philosophy underpins the Ubuntu Party, a minor South African political party founded by Tellinger in 2012, which advocated for closing the South African Reserve Bank, establishing a people’s bank, and eliminating the need for government by achieving 100% employment and self-sufficient communities.

Global Movement: Tellinger’s ideas have inspired the global UBUNTU Movement, which has members in over 215 countries and promotes localized, sustainable living through principles of sharing and contribution, akin to the Transition Towns movement or time-banking initiatives.

Philosophy and plan of action -- Dealing with the root of all our misery.

How’s this for a party platform:

The UBUNTU Party will participate in the South African Elections on 7 May 2014. This is a historic moment because our entry into the political arena was paid for by the people through a global crowd-funding campaign, which clearly indicates the global support for our simple philosophy of UBUNTU Contributionism. The people want something NEW.

Every South African feels the dire economic hardship on every level, but most people do not know the true cause of our deepening misery. Unless we address the source of the economic war against the people, we will never solve the economic problems.

No politician or government can achieve this by using the tools that created the problem in the first place -- those tools are:

1) The private banks;

2) The SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK; and the

3) PRIVATE MONEY they create out of thin air.

The fact that our government is aware of this, and has been keeping this hidden from the people, means that we have been betrayed by our leaders who can no longer be trusted.

UBUNTU Believes that the country belongs to its people -- that the mineral wealth and the energy creation belongs to its people -- and that the government is appointed as the servant of the people, by the people -- to serve the needs of the people on every level of our human endeavour. Based on these simple principles we plan to do the following.

1. Restructure the entire banking system to serve the people and not enslave the people.

2. Create a PEOPLE’s BANK that creates money for the people by the people, tax-free and interest-free, with 100% employment, and stop the financial enslavement of our people by the privately owned RESERVE BANK. This will immediately free the people of South Africa from debt slavery -- the same way that Abraham Lincoln did with his Greenback, and JFK did with his United States Note in 1963, which replaced the Federal Reserve Note. For this, UBUNTU has been joined by Stephen Goodson, a former director and shareholder of the SARB, with insider knowledge of how the banking institutions have exploited the people and continue to control our government at every level.

3. Let our scientists and inventors deliver a renewable source of Free Energy for every South African.

4. Support our traditional healers and research scientists in finding alternative cures for all disease and prevent the drug cartels from hiding such cures from the people.

5. Support our farmers on every level to escape the grips of Monsanto to grow organic food and plant gardens across the nation to ensure that no South African ever goes hungry again.

6. Decentralize the government so that people can govern themselves in their own communities -- taking care of their own needs immediately, supported by the new People’s Bank every step of the way.

7. Restructure the judiciary and the legal system, to be written by the people for the people, unlike the unjust legal system we face in our courts today, which holds the rights of corporations above those of living breathing human beings.

The path to economic freedom is an exciting new era in human history, which is linked to the age of information, where corrupt corporations can no longer hide their crimes against humanity from the people. The solutions are simple and everyone knows what needs to be done in their hearts -- all we have to do is to take the first brave step.

We plan to introduce the simple principles of UBUNTU and the philosophy of Contributionism as outlined in detail in the book UBUNTU Contributionism -- A Blueprint For Human Prosperity. I urge everyone to read the book for the background on our troubles and to see how simple the solutions really are. Please join the UBUNTU movement on our website and tell everyone.

THE COUNTRY BELONGS TO ITS PEOPLE -- NOT TO THE GOVERNMENT OR ANY OTHER CORPORATION THAT HAS LAID CLAIM TO IT.

In pure truth

Michael Tellinger

Founder & leader of the UBUNTU Liberation Movement

The Conscious Resistance Network

https://theconsciousresistance.com/

Being free goes deeper than just seeing the problems in the political arena. Consciously Resisting is to engage in self-reflection, and pursue knowledge of the self. Without knowing our own doubts, hopes, fears, dreams, insecurities, and strengths we can not truly know what freedom means to us as an individual. To become conscious, and aware of one’s actions is one of the most important steps towards claiming your own freedom.

Motto: “Leading by example and helping others in their pursuit of Freedom.”

Originally The Conscious Resistance website revolved around the work of journalist Derrick Broze. However, in November 2013 Derrick and Neil Radimaker partnered up and relaunched the brand as The Conscious Resistance “Network”.

The Conscious Resistance Network is now an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Freedom Cell Network

https://freedomcells.org/

Freedom Cells are local, self-directed peer to peer groups of approximately 8 people.

Cell members organize themselves in a decentralized manner with no member having authority over other participants. The cells work towards empowering one another and the network as a whole. Through education, peaceful non-compliance, and the creation of parallel institutions. Think of it as your activist support network.

Local cells work together to accomplish common goals, including but not limited to:

hosting skill shares

ensuring food storage

setting up encrypted communications

creating emergency plans

learning self-defense methods

All the while, cell members make themselves readily available to render mutual aid to their tribe, in whatever form that may come.

As the group expands beyond the initial 8 members, or the “inner cadre”, they begin to organize themselves into additional cells. These individual cells form organically and may be focused on special interests (parenting, crypto, prepping), geographic location, or creating alternative institutions. For example, a cell might start a local marketplace for exchanging goods or parents in a cell may pull their kids out of government school and form a homeschool coop. Freedom Cell members are encouraged to build parallel institutions so as to create resiliency and independence within the network

Through building and supporting alternative systems such as local food networks, health services, mutual defense groups, counter-economies and communication networks, Freedom Cell members will be able to decouple themselves from the state and other institutions they deem unworthy of their support.

Once groups become large enough in numbers, it becomes possible for participants to opt out in mass and provide for their common wants and needs through the new systems they have created.

The ultimate goal of the network is to build the parallel systems capable of securing the freedom of community members for generations to come. We are building our own free society.