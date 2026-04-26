Gratitude

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

Or... Just get free energy tech out in the open and free Humanity from any need to account for energy added... Yeah, I say that a lot, but I loathe seeing wage slavery, and a demand that We ALL find some way to plug Our energy in, when, with automation of needed work no One wants to do, We need maybe 10% at most doing the creative needed work.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
17hEdited

Yes very good news - alternative currencies give us options besides using bank money (ie: debt money)

hOur World is a good one but I'm not a fan of Michael Tellinger's One Small Town because it replaces government WITH another government. Adults do not need to be governed. All we need is a system that enables a quality consensus to be determined such as in the Egalitarian Proposal System which is a system where everyone is treated as a sovereign. Living near a town that did something different, like used an alternative local currency in a committed way (like Reinette Senum did when she was mayor of Navada City). But it could be used in an ecovillage or a univeristy campus or a small town where the people welcomed it.

As for Freedom Cells, I'd like them to announce some of the cells that have grown other cells, or even cells with 8 in them and what they have achieved together. I say this because every time I visit it, it goes nowhere which tends to curb my enthusiasm. I love that hOurWorld has training. I started a group which I use for voluntary work I do, I named the group Sovereigns United.

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