Gratitude

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Feb 5, 2024

OMGosh this is absolutely brilliant. Yes, yes and yes to this. This would work. We need to get onto it quick smart.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Feb 5, 2024Edited

While that is a good idea, given the power They have (by virtue of money), I will doubt They will let such a thing persist. They will infiltrate, or damage, or destroy, or whatever it takes. What We would best do, as far as I can see, is strip Them of that tool to power. Eliminate the need for money altogether.

And that is possible by making its foundational function pointless. Money started out (in trade/barter) being used to ensure everyOne was adding Their "fair share" of energy, not skating on the efforts of Others. This only happened in societies that lived in scarcity, where all hands were needed to get necessary work done.

In societies that emerged in abundance, where all They needed was there for the taking, though cultures differed, the commonalities included no accounting for the energy any Individual added arose. The caring Ones took care of things, not the psychopaths controlling them. And They were happy, creative, joyful, People.

So, We add free energy tech. This makes the accounting for Our energy added pointless, and since 100% for the cost of everything is energy - the resources sit here freely, but it takes energy to put them into useful configuration - with free energy flowing, the costs will drop to zero.

We can add robots for necessary work no One WANTS to do - cleaning commodes, for example - freeing Us to do what We LOVE to do. Freeing ALL of Us.

The Foundational Function of Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-foundational-function-of-money

EDIT to add: What of Us who have nothing to invest? Are We screwed?

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