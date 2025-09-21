Alex Karp runs Palantir. Palantir runs the USA. Wake up America. Alex Karp is crazy.
https://localResistance.org/palantir.mp4
Aaron Day lays out the true agenda of the Paypal mafia (Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, David Sacks) that are using Trump and Curtis Yarvin to dismantle democracy, install J. D. Vance in the Whitehouse and to transform America into a technocratic dictatorship. Almost no one is paying attention to what is really going on.
https://localResistance.org/technocracy1.mp4
https://localResistance.org/technocracy2.mp4
Most people have no idea about how fast the takeover is occurring.
Also, pay close attention to this warning compiled by the “LionessOfJudah” about what CBDCs will really look like and the huge threat to freedom that they represent. (her Substack is one of the best)
I do not consent to that. Yes, They can be bullies and thieves of My data, but that puts Them beneath the beasts.
When enough of Us withdraw Our consent, They will have no power.
Just Stop Consenting! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/just-stop-consenting
And yes Don, the Lioness of Judah is great, I had a glimpse at the substack you present, and I’m well aware of Mike Yeadon’s position! He is a champion of champions!
But I’ve heard mixed messages about CAF. Will watch video soon.