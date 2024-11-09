

There is very little difference between governments and corporations. In fact, most governments now are corporations themselves. Both are imaginary legal identities with super-human powers. Both were created by human conniving and can be dissolved just as easily by the will of the people.

Governments have the authority to act in ways that their human counterparts cannot. They have been given the right to kill using armies, police, scientists and medical professionals. They have been given the right to use force to collect taxes, fines and fees. They have been given the right to steal through property seizure and claims of imminent domain. They have been given an exclusive right to make laws and to administer justice to control the behaviour of others while granting themselves immunity from liability. They have been given the right to restrict, censor and punish those who have different values, opinions and lifestyles. But on their own they are almost totally unproductive and pretty much useless to average citizens.

Corporations have the authority to act in ways that their human counterparts cannot. They have been given the right to issue credit and create speculative debt-based wealth. They have been given the right to use force to collect interest and loan payments. They have been given the right to steal through liens, property seizure and claims of superior investor entitlements. They too enjoy an immunity from liability and prosecution. They have been given exclusive privacy rights to shield their business activities from public and even judicial scrutiny. They have been granted exclusive development rights and legal titles to vast natural resources to exploit for private gain. But perhaps most damaging of all, they have been given a monopoly right to define economic value, conceal internal costs, externalize social costs and reap unlimited profits that inflate prices and drive the need for new debt-financing.

Both stakeholders are monopolies. Both stakeholders are unnatural elitist organizations that siphon off the productivity of society for their own exclusive use. Working together they control every important aspect of human life including food, energy, housing, education, employment, information, science, healthcare, recreation and entertainment. Every fibre of the web of life is now owned and controlled to maximize profits for an indoctrinated global elite who don’t give a damn about humanity or even Creation itself. The life-sustaining natural resource assets of the Earth are now just another listing on the stock exchange of greed and speculation, another tool to feed power and control to the elite.

If humanity is ever to defeat the totalitarian coup d'état that is quickly becoming an extinction level event, we must recognize that both governments and corporations need to be abolished. Both are illegitimate usurpers of human productivity. Both are anti-social parasites driven by short-sighted, narrowly-focused, self-entitlement objectives… more power for themselves, less public interference.

Many are now cheering the victory of Donald Trump at the polls. The wicked witch of government corruption has been defeated, hail to the new emperor come to save us. But what does this knight in shining armour really stand for? For corporate capital and privilege for certain. For concentrated power and monopoly capitalism for sure. For US Manifest Destiny, or MAGA, yup. But does that necessarily mean he is against a one world government or just that he wants the US to have more power to control it? Will his enormous ego once again blind him to the dangers of listening only to his own inner circle of “experts”. Can he see that AI, robots, trans-humanism, genetic manipulation and weather modification spell the end of the natural world and most of humanity? Does he even care?

Average working people, families and friends are the backbone of society. Individuals cooperating together to achieve shared objectives without coercion is the only way to achieve liberty. Human beings have an amazing capacity to adapt and innovate creative solutions to almost any problems that arise. We don’t need governments or corporations to command us. We are self-organizing creatures that work well together on a level playing field. It is only when greed and self-interest are institutionalized that corruption sets in. All individuals have a natural right to decide for themselves how to contribute their talent and energy to society. Voting with your life should determine what society becomes. Ballots and leaders are unnecessary. Unobstructed information and equal access to financial compensation for productive social efforts is all that is needed. There is no need for economic scarcity. True wealth is created by human ingenuity and productive cooperation. Respect the equal rights of all to participate in society in whatever way they choose and we can achieve anything.

War is the perfect merger of government and corporations. It couples the financial greed of corporations with the lust for territorial supremacy of governments. Both of these illnesses have been institutionalized for centuries. The international facade of the UN, NATO and all the other so-called peacekeeper organizations is as transparent as glass. The economic evil that fuels the malevolent global war machine scorches everything it touches. The World Bank, the IMF, the WHO are all criminal syndicates set up to exploit and control the development of the Earth’s populations and resources. Workers, slaves and peasants create the bounty of the world yet after profit, interest and taxes they can barely survive. The privilege of justice for them is beyond their reach and to speak of their rights is an insult to intelligence. They have the right to stay in line and obey and that’s about it.

If the citizens of this world don’t turn things around in the next few years it will be too late for future generations to even imagine what true freedom is. Once AI and robots replace most human functions like police, soldiers, and the majority of workers in industry and retail, the forces against us will be insurmountable. Censorship and predictive thought crime will end free thinking and expression. Only the authorized dogma and propaganda of a dying race will be permitted. The natural inspiration of humankind that spawned the magic of cathedrals, symphonies, art, opera and all of the learned pursuits and inventions will be lost. The awe, reverence and respect for Creation and the profound knowledge that is inaccessible to the human mind will be replaced with an insipid monoculture of instant stimulation and superficial excitement.

If profit was abolished, or at least made visible and controlled, it would make virtually no difference whether a good or service was provided by the government or a corporation. The theoretical benefit of governments providing essential goods and services without adding profits is vastly overshadowed by the ever expanding taxes that they collect. Shutting out private sector competition gives governments a monopoly on trade but profits are still collected by corporate suppliers who inflate the prices they charge on government contracts by absurd amounts. All goods and services whether provided by governments or corporations are performed by individual workers regardless of who manages them or for what reason. All of the most important industries and public services are now monopolies, or near monopolies. Small businesses are increasingly being cut out of the economy by limited access to capital and the financial burden of government regulations and policy objectives. A world without the choice and diversity that small businesses provide, that is operated by robots and self-service, will be a pallid imitation of reality.



Please don’t concede your individual humanity to these vile creatures of commerce and government. Our children and grandchildren, and all living creatures both here now and yet to come, deserve the same living rights and opportunities that Creation so lovingly gave us all for free on this miracle planet of unlimited possibilities.